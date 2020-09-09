HealthTech NewsReviews

Eating junk food could make you age faster

By Brian Adam
Eating junk food could make you age faster
Eating Junk Food Could Make You Age Faster

Eating junk food could make you age faster

Brian Adam - 0
A new peer-reviewed study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in which the authors found a link between the consumption of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Eating junk food could make you age faster

A new peer-reviewed study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in which the authors found a link between the consumption of “ultra-processed” food – processed and packaged foods with long shelf life – and advanced aging at the cellular level.

In particular, people who eat a lot of junk food have more likely to show a change in their chromosomes related to aging. Three or more servings a day of this food doubled the chances that strands of DNA and proteins called telomeres, found at the ends of chromosomes, were shorter compared to those who rarely consumed such foods.

Although the correlation is strong, the causal relationship between the consumption of highly processed foods and the decrease in telomere length remains speculative, the authors warn. Telomeres do not carry genetic information, but they are vital for preserving the stability and integrity of chromosomes and our DNA.

During the natural aging of life, these “protectors” naturally shorten because every time a cell divides, part of the telomere is lost. Previous studies have shown strong correlations between ultra-processed foods and hypertension, obesity, depression, type 2 diabetes and some forms of cancer. These same conditions are often related to age as they are linked to oxidative stress and inflammation; known to affect telomere length.

The experts looked at the health data of nearly 900 people aged 55 and over and provided detailed data on their eating habits every two years. In all, the 645 men and 241 women were divided into four groups, depending on their consumption of ultra-processed foods. Those in the high-consumption group were more likely to have a family history of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and abnormal blood fats. Of course, they also consumed fewer foods associated with the Mediterranean diet.

