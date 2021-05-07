ebay is considering supporting crypto coins and nfts

Online marketplace eBay is exploring new ways for customers to pay and is considering accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

That’s what eBay CEO Jamie Iannone said in an interview with CNBC.

According to Iannone, eBay is also looking at the possibilities of NFT , the so-called ‘ non-fungible token ‘, a digital object that cannot be exchanged for anything else. This is important when selling digital artworks.

The market for NFTs has suddenly grown strongly in recent months. Earlier this year, a tweet from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was sold as NFT for just under 2.5 million euros.

Iannone says eBay wants to make NFTs “easy”. “Anything collectible has been on eBay for decades and will remain so for decades to come.”

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, the best known of the cryptocurrency, has increased in value a lot recently. This is also because the currency is increasingly accepted by large companies. For example, electric car maker Tesla accepted bitcoins as a means of payment and payment companies such as Mastercard, Visa and PayPal also embraced digital currencies. Bitcoin currently has a value of around $ 58,000.