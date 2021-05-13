eBay now allows buying and selling NFT

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

eBay now allows the sale of NFT (Non Fungible Token), intangible digital assets that have become in recent months the new investment and commerce fever on the Internet. It thus becomes the first digital e-commerce platform to join the NFT market.

NFTs are original files of digital content whose ownership title is certified using Blockchain technology

This was announced by Jordan Sweetnam, senior vice president and general manager for North America of eBay, who has announced the start of the buying and selling of NFT on this platform. In order to carry out sales, users must comply with the conditions of use and sale established by eBay. Otherwise, they will not be able to have a catalog of the NFTs with which they negotiate.

According to the manager, eBay will progressively add new programs, policies and tools that will allow the sale of NFT to be expanded to a wider range of categories and to adapt to the rapid evolution of the trade with these assets.

This important announcement must also be put in context, since eBay, one of the most popular trading platforms in the world, also confirmed last week its willingness to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment in the near future. eBay

Memes, videos, images, songs, stickers … and almost any digital file can be sold even if it is easily duplicated and indistinguishable from the original. What makes these files unique is that thanks to Blockchain technology, shared and decentralized, their ownership can be reliably and verifiable, and that is what is sold and bought, the ability to be the owner of the file. original. This may allow it to be exploited commercially, for example by authorizing its reproduction for a price.

More information about NFTs in this video:

.