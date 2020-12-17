Ecb Anoints Unlikely Bank Dividend Heroes

- Advertisement -

The ECB has turned to dividend investing. The new guidelines will allow well-capitalized banks to offer lower shareholder benefits than riskier peers. While the limits are intended to be short-lived, the danger for investors is that the consequences of the Covid crisis will make them last longer than expected.

The change of course seems fair, as the sector’s profit before provisions this year will be almost double the expected level of toxic debt charges, based on median estimates of Euro Stoxx Banks values.

But the leash will be tight until September. Banks with high capital ratios and above-average valuations can only return a small amount of cash relative to their market capitalizations. The maximum return offered to investors in the Belgian KBC and the Finnish Nordea, for example, is, we estimate, 0.8% and 1% respectively. Both have large CET1 reserves and trade at a premium to the industry average of 0.6 times tangible book value. Unicaja and Liberbank, which trade at a huge discount, could offer returns of more than 3%.

The strange result is partly due to market values, over which the ECB has little control. But it is also because it ties payouts to earnings and risk-weighted assets rather than to CET1 capital surpluses. It is prudent, as otherwise it would have allowed well-capitalized banks to use their reserves to pay shareholders, rather than to lend. But the message is weird: Investors are being incentivized to avoid some of the safest banks, in favor of others that might be considered more risky.

Recommendations expire in September. But shareholders will fear further restrictions if, for example, company insolvencies are worse than expected or if vaccines take longer to roll out. Those who distrust bank stocks are unlikely to reconsider after the latest move by the ECB.

