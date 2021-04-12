Ecequiel Barricart: “The ‘fake brands’ have many followers but no influence”

- Advertisement -

INTERVIEW with Ecequiel Barricart, owner and creative director of the YOU Media agency, which has just published the book «The Digital Being», published by Ediciones Eunate, in which he reviews the keys and challenges of the new digitization, in which the human being is at the center to lead it and make it an ally of society and progress.

-Ecequiel, how should companies face the new era of digitization?

-I ask companies how they would get ahead if they lived continuously in confinement. The hypothesis is unrealistic but it comes in handy to become aware of the extent to which your company

It is ready or not for this moment, where digitization has arrived, irreversibly changing market habits.

-How has the pandemic affected? Have digitization processes had to be accelerated?

The difference between what we understood by digitization before the pandemic and what is the new digitization is that the new one has been adopted by the whole of society after the pandemic, radically changing their relationship, communication and purchasing habits. This is the real challenge that companies have in our hands today: responding to these changes so as not to be left out of the market. The incredible thing is that the speed of change forces us to act immediately.

-Has this setback served to realize that technology is no longer the enemy?

-Thinking that technology is our enemy is as much as thinking that progress is an idea contrary to human beings, and this has never been the case. We must positivize the assumption of technology and understand it as a good that we possess at the service of man. As long as the human being is the center of all achievements and advances, we will be safe from any dystopian approach.

-In the era of “fake news” … can we also talk about fake brands? What does this term refer to?

Without a doubt, fake brands exist. They are those who have followers but who lack influence over them. Many brands have focused on getting followers by removing the focus from “what for” and have found crowds of followers who do not help them communicate better or convert their goals. Once again we must insist on the purpose of owning a community and that it is aligned with the meaning of your personal or corporate brand. The opposite is just to be.

-What are the keys to digitization for companies?

In my book “El Ser Digital” I list them, there are seven. However, I would like to draw attention to one that says that digitization affects all companies, small and large. Many times, SMEs and small businesses have lived thinking that this revolution was not for them because they lived in a physical world where proximity was their great asset. The new digitization has led to the current greater or lesser proximity being based on the use of digital tools that provide accessibility and comfort to the user over and above physical presence.

-And on a personal level… in what way should the professional be digitized?

Launching! Assuming that it must be part of all this revolution that we are living and do it from fun, creativity and faith in progress. Consulting with other professionals about the multitude of digital options available to you and starting to work without delay to project yourself in a market that is there, waiting for you.

-How should you face the “new” personal brand?

The new personal brand is ubiquitous and multi-channel. Today we can be present everywhere at any time through a multitude of digital tools that paradoxically make us more human and close because they force us to constantly face up.

Before we could hide behind a certain digital illiteracy but how can we do it now that even our grandparents are managed by Zoom. This proximity and accessibility mean that our brand and our products-services must be real and avoid looking like it only by falling into the bag of fakes brands. Let’s say that the posturer is going to be more and more in evidence

-What role does “seduction” play?

If we are not able to seduce our followers we will not be able to convert the impact of our digital activity into results. The network was previously a place almost reserved for corporate communication or brand image, now it has also become the place where we must seduce our market in terms of business. We return to the fact that if we cannot attend trade fairs and events, these will have to move to the internet and orient to business there.

-What would be the keys to working on the personal brand in this “new reality”?

Before, we invested in premises, offices, company vehicles, all at the height of our personal and corporate brand while in parallel we downloaded a shit template to show ourselves on the internet and we dedicated the minimum of resources to communicate on social networks.

The lack of need for so many physical resources derived from teleworking or online sales means that we must mature in the idea that we must take care of and invest in our digital presence. It is not possible that being our showcase to the world we have so little aesthetic and conceptual intention in our digital tools.

-In the book he dedicates an entire chapter to the word “Taoqui”. What would it mean?

-During the pandemic there was a kind of conspiracy energy that made us doubt everything and foreshadow a post-nuclear scenario for our lives. In existential terms we forget to connect our energy (qi) with the energy of the universe (tao).

We forget that beyond the chaos there is a spirituality that comforts us and gives meaning to living above the events of life, no matter how unhappy they may be. For me, taoqi is a magic word because it connects me to the mystery of life and makes most human miseries seem irrelevant to me. Seen in another way, digitization is not important, the important thing is that it helps us to live better.

