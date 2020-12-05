Echo Frames: the smart glasses according to Amazon

Smart glasses have always been one of the main objectives of many tech companies. The wearable par excellence, indispensable for many, is well suited to be combined with technology. Among more or less successful attempts, many have tried, but only one company seems to have achieved its goal.

Despite its simplicity, the Amazon Echo Frames they are an already well-established reality, already marketed in the United States and ready in the future to land in the rest of the world, including in Italy. Are they the right product to give the green light to a new type of eyewear?

The new generation

The Echo Frames were presented about a year ago and, after an experimentation phase limited to some selected users, they are finally ready to be marketed. Pre-orders have been in the United States for some time now with deliveries starting to arrive next December 10. The look is in all respects the same as that of ordinary eyeglasses: the lenses can be graduated or sunglasses and the frames will be available in three colors, black, blue and tortoiseshell.

What American users will have in their hands will be the second generation of Echo Frames, characterized by a much more performing battery and sold at a price of about 250 dollars; the lucky users who instead participated in the experimentation of the first generation will be able to purchase the new version for only 70 dollars. Still little news on the possible spread in the rest of the world and in Italy, but we believe it is only a matter of time before the product leaves the American borders.

More than just glasses

What is hidden under the appearance of these ordinary glasses? The password chosen by Amazon for this product could undoubtedly be “simplicity”. No amazing technological choices, no daring aesthetic solutions: Echo Frames are above all glasses, created to perform their primary function first of all. No futuristic artifice in the style of Google Glass, no attempt to implement a sort of augmented reality; what makes these glasses smart is their bluetooth connection, their microphone and their sound diffusion system.

The Frames are real portable voice assistants, capable of interfacing directly with Alexa and connect to the smartphones of those who own them. This will transform them into real wireless headphones, with the possibility of making calls, listening to music, giving voice commands and performing all those “hands-free” functions that voice assistants allow.

Invisible assistant

What we wanted to create is a product that offers its functions without even letting us notice its presence. Less bulky than a pair of headphones, the Frames will do everything they can to not make their presence noticed. Hence the very interesting function created by Amazon for this second generation: glasses, in fact, they will automatically adjust their volume according to the ambient noise that surrounds them. We will always hear what the glasses have to tell us and they will hear our commands smoothly regardless of the noise that surrounds the environment in which we move.

We will not have to uncomfortably tinker with the device to adjust its volume, since it will be the one to think about it automatically. Amazon has worked a lot on the audio system of the product, which is quite complex since it is not in direct contact with the ear. What is promised is a always clear and quality audio, which can only be heard by the wearer of the glasses and by no one else.

Smart assistant

The implementations made in terms of battery life are also important. Compared to the first models, a duration increase of 40%, with numerous smart options to reduce consumption and make sure your glasses don’t need to be recharged too often. This is why a function has been designed that completely deactivates any smart function when the glasses are placed upside down on a surface for more than three seconds. The Frames realize they are not being worn and therefore turn off automatically, another interesting function that makes these glasses real autonomous technological objects, which perform all their functions without the need for too many external interactions by the user.

The rest of the functions are those already available with the Alexa voice assistant or the various Google Assistants and Siri: you can manage notifications in order of priority, making sure that the glasses speak only for the important things, you can decide to respond to calls from some rather than others, you can control all the smart functions of our homes.

In short, everything that voice assistants do will be within reach of voice, in the most natural way possible. We just need to talk to have everything we want at hand, without the clutter of always having to have our smartphone or smart speaker in your hands in the same room where we are.

Alexa everywhere

Made of carbon fiber and titanium, the Frames are offered to the user as fine glasses, equipped with many technological features but which do not aesthetically show their smart heart. They look like glasses and they are in all respects: contrary to what one might think they want to be first of all glasses and then portable voice assistants. What Bezos and associates want to achieve is to make their Alexa a company that is always present in the everyday life of users. Where to activate a voice assistant of a smartphone it is often necessary to have the screen of your phone under an eye, Alexa offers an experience already natively associated with hearing only and not with sight.

Its first and peculiar location was the home of the users, with the voice traveling in the room without any visual support: having it always at hand in a personal audio reproduction system is a goal of no small importance, even more so if what users will wear will not be bulky and insulating headphones, but glasses to always wear and able, with extreme naturalness, to always keep the doors of the Alexa world open.

The glasses of the future

This wanting to be simple and invisible, this offering something more to everyday life could represent the trump card of the technology of the future, as well as the redemption of smart glasses in the eyes of users. To win the challenge of this new technology it was necessary to completely set aside the philosophy from which Google had started with its bankruptcy Glasses. We weren’t ready for such bulky and “insulating” glasses and technology was unable to efficiently accompany augmented reality. A failure across the board that had put any ambition to turn glasses into something more into oblivion. Only Huawei had believed it with the Gentle X Monsters.

Returning glasses to their main function with the addition of some technological pluses perfectly in line with what is already offered to us today by other devices is a more than winning card, the one that could make smart glasses objects to buy for all those who they usually use eyewear and they will find products that not only perform their original function but that also give something more, offering that technological integration today at the basis of the success of many ecosystems.

Those who cannot see well from afar or those who do not read closely may finally no longer be so unhappy with having to wear glasses: that the Echo Frames have managed to turn a problem into an opportunity?