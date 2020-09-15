Latest newsTech NewsShopping Guide

Ecommerce is the lifeboat for real estate

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The ecommerce boom can lift the real estate collapse. Digital sales soared at Target, Walmart and Amazon last quarter as people shopped for food or home entertainment. All of those things need to go somewhere before they are shipped.

Target’s online sales grew 195% in the second quarter. Walmart is on the same line, and Amazon managed to climb more than 40% in North America. There is a lot of clue ahead: Moody’s Investors Service estimates that ecommerce penetration in retail will jump from around 15% by the end of 2019 to around 30% in the next five years.

Successful retailers are hunting for more space to meet demand. For every additional $ 1 billion of growth in ecommerce sales, 12 hectares of distribution space are needed, according to CBRE.

So it’s no wonder mall owners Simon Property and Brookfield are keen to buy JC Penney Gulch for $ 1.8 billion. One option is to take fallow space and sell it for storage to companies like Amazon. There are about 1,130 malls in the United States, according to Cowen. Turning them all into warehouses could certainly flood the market. But there is a lot of price range. Large tenants, called anchors, traditionally pay $ 30-45 per square foot per month in long-term leases, while industrial space pays for about $ 160, according to Land & Buildings founder Jonathan Litt.

That’s one of the reasons that industrial REITs, like Terreno Realty, have held up better than their cousins ​​focused on centers or commercial buildings. From January to August 18, total shareholder return in the sector rose 13%, while office REITs fell a quarter, according to employers’ Nareit. Warehouses are becoming lifeboats for owners.

