“Economic growth depends on vaccination” – Central Bank

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
"Economic growth dependent on vaccination"

The Central Bank of Ireland predicts that the country’s economy will recover in the second half of the year if the Covid-19 vaccination program is successful.

However, the Central Bank has warned that despite the European Union’s trade deal with Britain, the resulting new barriers will eventually hurt the Irish economy.

After all the difficulties of Covid-19, exports in the pharmaceutical and computer services sectors have grown strongly, says the Central Bank, resulting in 2.5% gross domestic product growth.

The bank believes the economy could grow by 3.8% this year but needs to be prudent in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

However, some companies will not survive the crisis, the bank says, especially when Government financial supports end. The unemployment rate will also be high, it is said.

