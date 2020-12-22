Édgar Vivar at 75 and with five films on the horizon: “Reinventing ourselves, there is no other choice”

- Advertisement -

Satisfied with his work and with many projects at the door, the Mexican actor Édgar Vivar assured in an interview with Efe that He has had to work twice as hard to prove his versatility on the performance after great roles like El Señor Barriga or Ñoño in “El Chavo del 8” (1971-1980).

“The biggest challenge has been convincing the producers that I could do different things, as the shows were still being broadcast on television, I was competing with myself and I continue to do so “, he told Efe Vivar.

This was the first test that the actor had to go through and since then he understood how fundamental it was to learn to reinvent himself.

“Reinvent ourselves, there is no other way”, says Vivar, who remains active at 75 and in the midst of a pandemic with at least 5 films on the doorstep, participation in virtual international events or special performances in television series.

The most recent of these is the second season of “My dear inheritance”, a series to which he arrived as a special guest and thanks to his charisma and the affection of the public towards him, his participation was extended for the second installment and he is already preparing for the third.

“Elías Solorio invited me in a cordial way at random and the character was embedded a bit in this whole universe and now it seems that we are going for the third season. I’m very pleased, more than anything to see that the public’s acceptance”, Vivar asserts.

The second season of the series starring Paul Stanley and Roxana Castellanos comes to an end this Monday at 23:00 local time (04.00 GMT on Tuesday) on the channel The stars and that makes the actor anxious to know how his character of “Judge” will evolve in the series.

“He is not exactly a judge, he is a notary, first he was cold and distant, but it seems that he began to take sides in history, for me it has been fun to discover it, I am waiting for what the author writes ”, says Vivar.

The actor was a fundamental part of the rise of television comedy in the 70s when he was part of programs such as “El Chavo del 8”, where he played Ñoño and Señor Barriga or el Botija in one of Chespirito’s comic capsules “Los Caquitos”.

“It’s a definitive and golden important part of my career, I love them, I venerate them (the characters) and there they are, but it’s just a part. Out of respect for myself, the public and Roberto, I have done nothing because time does not forgive, ”says the actor who has refused to revive these characters in performance.

However, his outlook on comedy has evolved just like the times. In these moments of severe criticism about what is right or not to do in this area, the actor recognizes the good and the bad of his first stage in comedy and, in turn, makes a harsh criticism of the present.

“I am aware that some of the forms of comedy that were made before now in this era are not politically correct, how to ‘bully’ a person because of their physical appearance and that before was a reason for hilarity, but on the other hand now a language is used that in my time was circumscribed in latrines, the letter ‘ch’ sounds not only to say the Chapulín Colorado ”, he says with a laugh.

For now, Vivar will be part of series like “The junior: The mirrey of all the bosses“, The third season of” My dear inheritance “, as well as five more films.

In addition, the actor assures that he has dedicated his free time to writing a memoir that he does not plan to publish and that in a very timely manner he mentions that this will be “The beloved inheritance” to leave his family when he is gone.

“I did it for myself, it will be my inheritance for my family if they decide to publish it when it is gone, it will be their decision, I have had a very nice professional life”Says Vivar.

