Edge adds new features: so you can try the built-in browser screenshot and custom themes

By Brian Adam
Microsoft continues to work on bringing improvements to its brand new Chromium-powered browser. And as usual, the first to have access...
Microsoft continues to work on bringing improvements to its brand new Chromium-powered browser. And as usual, the first to have access are those who try the most advanced version that can be downloaded from the Development Channels, more specifically in the Canary version of Edge.

Those who make use of Edge Canary can now start testing the two new features that Microsoft has started to implement in Edge. Some users may already experience how the Screen capture option and custom NTP themes.

Screenshot

Capture 1

The first of the options responds to the name of “Screenshot” and is accessible within the menu of “Setting” which can be accessed by clicking on the three points that appear in the upper right part of the browser.

Once activated, you can take a screenshot of the part you want of the screen and store it on the clipboard to share it with other users and Yes, we also have the Windows Cloud Clipboard function activated, we can sync the clipboard content across all devices.

Capture 2

One more step is offered by the preview option, so that if we use the Your Phone application we can share the capture with the associated mobile phone.

Custom theme support

Personal

Another novelty that Edge releases is support for custom themes for new tab page (NTP). With this feature, custom themes can be applied to the new tab page. Just open a new tab and press again on the three points to access the “Setting” and enter the section “Page of the new tab” in the left sidebar.

Theme

At that point we must mark the “Personalized” and then enable a theme that we have previously downloaded and installed. In this sense, the possibility of using Chrome themes is now more important than ever.

These improvements are coming to the Canary version of Edge and hopefully it will not take long to reach the rest of the development versions to finally reach the stable version.

Via | Windows Latest

