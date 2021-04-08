Edge benefits from Windows Hello: this is how the new system for autofilling passwords works in Edge

- Advertisement -

Microsoft continues to improve Edge security and this time it does so through a new option that is already reaching some users. A function that requires completion a two-step verification system before the browser can autocomplete a password.

We already know that browsers can save a history of passwords in order to facilitate access to different pages and services. A problem, especially if it is a shared computer And although in these cases it is not usual to save the access passwords, a function like this never hurts.

Two-step verification

The option to force authentication before auto-filling passwords is already being tested in Canary versions of Edge, but only for some users. A function that, yes, we must first enable and that requires a device compatible with “Windows Hello”.

To activate this function, we must enter the “Setting” Edge and within the section “Profiles”, click on “Passwords”. At that point you have to check the box “Require authentication” under the “Sign in” section to use the Windows Hello-based PIN.

In this way, the user will see a Windows Hello message on the screen each time the function to autocomplete the passwords stored in the browser is going to be used. At this point you can set three levels of security:

Forever : the browser will always ask us to mark the PIN for all password boxes

: the browser will always ask us to mark the PIN for all password boxes Once every minute – Automatically fill passwords without authentication for one minute.

– Automatically fill passwords without authentication for one minute. Once in each session– Authentication will be required once in each session.

If we activate this new function, Microsoft Edge will not auto-fill passwords despite the fact that these are already archived in the browser and as a previous step it will ask us to authenticate ourselves using Windows Hello.

In these ways and thanks to Windows Hello, Edge can be a more secure browser by preventing unauthorized access to saved passwords for access to services and web pages.

Via | Windows Latest