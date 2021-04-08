web
Tech NewsWindows

Edge benefits from Windows Hello: this is how the new system for autofilling passwords works in Edge

Edge benefits from Windows Hello: this is how the new system for autofilling passwords works in Edge
edge benefits from windows hello: this is how the new

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Edge benefits from Windows Hello: this is how the new system for autofilling passwords works in Edge

Microsoft continues to improve Edge security and this time it does so through a new option that is already reaching some users. A function that requires completion a two-step verification system before the browser can autocomplete a password.

We already know that browsers can save a history of passwords in order to facilitate access to different pages and services. A problem, especially if it is a shared computer And although in these cases it is not usual to save the access passwords, a function like this never hurts.

Two-step verification

Edge

The option to force authentication before auto-filling passwords is already being tested in Canary versions of Edge, but only for some users. A function that, yes, we must first enable and that requires a device compatible with “Windows Hello”.

To activate this function, we must enter the “Setting” Edge and within the section “Profiles”, click on “Passwords”. At that point you have to check the box “Require authentication” under the “Sign in” section to use the Windows Hello-based PIN.

Edge 2

In this way, the user will see a Windows Hello message on the screen each time the function to autocomplete the passwords stored in the browser is going to be used. At this point you can set three levels of security:

  • Forever: the browser will always ask us to mark the PIN for all password boxes
  • Once every minute– Automatically fill passwords without authentication for one minute.
  • Once in each session– Authentication will be required once in each session.

If we activate this new function, Microsoft Edge will not auto-fill passwords despite the fact that these are already archived in the browser and as a previous step it will ask us to authenticate ourselves using Windows Hello.

In these ways and thanks to Windows Hello, Edge can be a more secure browser by preventing unauthorized access to saved passwords for access to services and web pages.

Via | Windows Latest

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

How to?

How to purify the air in your home or office in record time

Never air quality it had been as important as in the times and, as you know, we are not talking about pollution. In...
Read more
Innovación

An online game to train facial recognition

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Read more
Tech News

ScreenStyler, a way to customize Windows 10 without installing patches

It seems that what is related to personalization in computers has been relegated, compared to the possibilities we have on the smartphone....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.