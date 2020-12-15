Tech NewsApps

Edge Beta is updated on Android and now allows you to synchronize history and tabs with Windows 10

By Brian Adam
0
0
Edge Beta is updated on Android and now allows you to synchronize history and tabs with Windows 10
Edge Beta Is Updated On Android And Now Allows You

Must Read

Apps

Ratio: extreme minimalism in a super customizable launcher

Brian Adam - 0
Ratio is a minimalist style launcher that is designed for avoid distractions without losing sight of personalization or speed of smartphone use:...
Read more
Android

How to know the refresh rate of your mobile in real time

Brian Adam - 0
The refresh rate has become one of the main specifications of mobile phones, both in the mid-range and in the higher ranges....
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver: the electric shaver that adapts to the contour of our face

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi wants to cover it all, and knows that maintaining personal hygiene is one of the most important things for people and...
Read more
Car Tech

This is Zoox, the autonomous electric taxi that Amazon has just introduced

Brian Adam - 0
We could resort to that cliché that "the future is already here", although we should also consider the idea that, simply, we are...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Edge Beta is updated on Android and now allows you to synchronize history and tabs with Windows 10

Microsoft has taken a step forward with the new Chromium-based Edge. A browser that is standing up to other consolidated alternatives such as Chrome or Firefox and it is doing so in both desktop and mobile versions and partly because of improvements like this one that now comes to Android.

In its attempt to make Edge with Chromium engine a more attractive browser, now all those who make use of it on Android will see how it is easier to have all the data synchronized. For now, an improvement only available in the beta phase that should not take long to reach the stable version of Edge.

Edge improves its performance

Edge

This is the version of the beta channel with the number 45.11.24.5118 of Microsoft Edge and that can now be downloaded from Google Play. In it now appear more elements that will be synchronized with the version of Edge for other platforms always, yes, that we are in both cases logged with the same account.

Until now we had the possibility of synchronizing data and content and now we see how within the settings of our account and in the “Synchronization” section a more complete list appears composed of additional elements such as favorites, open tabs, form filling, passwords, collections and history.

Edge

Practical options such as search history and tab syncing to improve the synchronization of data between the phone and the computer. In addition, there is another option called “payments” that appears inactive for now.

Remember that joining the beta programs for different applications on Google Play is extremely easy and in this way you can access functionalities before they reach generality of the public.

Edge

Microsoft Edge

  • Developer: Microsoft Corporation
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Communication

Via | Windows Central

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Ratio: extreme minimalism in a super customizable launcher

Brian Adam - 0
Ratio is a minimalist style launcher that is designed for avoid distractions without losing sight of personalization or speed of smartphone use:...
Read more
Android

How to know the refresh rate of your mobile in real time

Brian Adam - 0
The refresh rate has become one of the main specifications of mobile phones, both in the mid-range and in the higher ranges....
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver: the electric shaver that adapts to the contour of our face

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi wants to cover it all, and knows that maintaining personal hygiene is one of the most important things for people and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©