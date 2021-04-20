Edge develops an interesting function with which to combat the hegemony of Chrome

- Advertisement -

It seems that from the moment Microsoft decided to abandon its own engine to embrace the Chromium faith and be practically a Chrome clone, things have gone for the better and when Google’s browser fails, it is instinctive to go to the installation Edge to see if it fails at the same point. And when we find out that it doesn’t, then we stay there for a while. That is what those of Redmond trust in their success strategy, which has only just begun, although they also intend to increase their bet by going further than those of Mountain View. How? Well, adding to your browser functions that are not present in the competition, such as this “performance mode” that seems to be making its way between Canary releases, which are the equivalent of the betas of other products. A balance between resources What Microsoft is preparing is a tool that will allow the browser not to accumulate almost all of the computer’s resources, in such a way that the tasks that we have open and alternate with Edge, continue to work with the best performance. In this way, and according to the North Americans, when this functionality is available, we will have a more balanced “resource management”. So much so that they firmly believe that “performance mode helps you optimize speed, responsiveness, memory, CPU and battery usage. [en portátiles]. Performance improvements may vary based on your individual specifications and browsing habits. ” Specifically, the secret could reside in the inactive open tabs, which would be the ones that would give up all their resources to other processes on the OS. From Microsoft they have recognized that “the first internal tests of devices with inactive tabs have shown an average reduction in memory use of 26% for Microsoft Edge. Our internal tests have also shown that a normal background tab uses 29% more CPU for Microsoft Edge than a sleep tab. “So all” of these resource savings should result in excellent battery savings. Although individual device performance varies by configuration and usage, we expect the decrease in battery and resource usage to create a better browsing experience for users. ” As we said, this feature is available only in beta versions and it is very possible that we will not see it reach the final versions for a few weeks.