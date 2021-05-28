Edge is updated to version 91 on Windows and macOS: now it is faster, more customizable and consumes less resources

Microsoft continues to improve its browser with the Chromium engine and now it is the turn of the stable versions that we can find in computer systems. Windows and macOS users you can now download the update for Microsoft Edge 91, with important improvements that we now go on to review.

After passing through the development channels (Canary is already on version 93 of Edge), version 91 stable is being rolled out progressively on Windows 10 and macOS. An update that brings performance improvements, new themes to improve customization, and bug fixes.

Standby and Quick Start tabs

Microsoft wants to improve the speed with Edge and thus come improvements to optimize performance such as the optimization of latent or waiting tabs (sleeping tabs). One function that it does is prevent that when we open multiple tabs simultaneously in the browser, those that we are not using at any given moment take up excessive resources.

The tab that we have active in the foreground has priority, and, therefore, that will be the one that will receive the resources you need. All other background tabs will be monitored transparently to the user to minimize their impact on overall performance.

There is also a faster start of Edge or a Performance Mode that we already talked about. Microsoft has enabled several core browser processes so that they now run in the background, an enhancement they have called Startup Boost and which they have optimized in Edge 91.

More customizable

Already present in Edge’s development channels, a greater ability to customize the browser is coming to the stable version. receive support for themes, an option that they were already testing since March.

Now a new more attractive and visual interface can be achieved and change themes in Edge without going through the extension store. Simply enter “Settings” and then the “Appearance” tab.

In addition, users they can use their themes for each profile to distinguish different profiles. These themes will apply the new background color to the new tab page, tab bar, address bar, and other parts of the browser.

Personalized information

What’s more, Edge now allows you to further customize the browser experienceBy tailoring the news and headlines that appear in the informational view of the New Tab page in Microsoft Edge with the new Customize feature.

If you want to see other topics apart from the main news of the day, now these can also have a place in the feed. To start customizing the browsing experience, simply click on “Personalize” in the page “New tab”.

You can check if you have updated Edge from the browser itself in “About” within the settings or directly download the latest version from this link.

More information | Microsoft