Edge may be the best PDF reader: Microsoft is already testing document signing and picking up where we left off

We have seen how Microsoft has been adding different improvements to its Edge browser. The latest, high-performance mode comes with the ability to add text to PDF documents. And it is that Microsoft seems to want make Edge the total reader to access PDF’s without having to use third-party applications, something that now wants to enhance with a measure to remember where we are reading.

We have seen different improvements aimed in this regard, to enhance the use of PDF documents in Edge and one of them is the possibility of recover the reading of a PDF document in the same place where we left it before exiting the browser.

PDF document browser and reader

Edge has a PDF reader included. A tool that Microsoft wants to enhance by allowing us to resume reading a text in a PDF at the same point where we left it. An improvement that it saves us from having to search for the page we are on or even worse, the paragraph in which we abandon reading.

A move that can turn Edge into a total PDF reader, so much so that we could forget about using apps from other developers, even Acrobat Reader.

For now this improvement is being tested in the versions that we can find in the development channels and according to Windows Latest it is expected that it will end up reaching the global version before the end of the year. A measure very practical especially when it comes to long documents and quite a few pages.

Sign documents in Edge

And along with these improvements, Microsoft will optimize the use allowing navigation within files by enabling us to see thumbnails of the pages through a sidebar and select the one that interests us (something possible already in Chrome) or the possibility to validate signatures in PDF files.

Via | Windows Latest