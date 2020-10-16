Tech NewsWindows

Edge now allows you to edit the stored passwords from the browser itself in the Canary Channel

By Brian Adam
Edge now allows you to edit the stored passwords from the browser itself in the Canary Channel
Edge now allows you to edit the stored passwords from the browser itself in the Canary Channel

If you are an Edge user, you may be using one of the versions that can be downloaded from the development channel. Edge Canary, Beta and Dev, are testing improvements that later reach the stable version, news like the one that Edge now begins to receive.

A very practical improvement accessible from the configuration menu and that allows us directly edit the keys that we have stored in the browser. Passwords that are stored to facilitate web browsing and that are already editable from the browser itself.

Edit without leaving Edge

Version Copy

An improvement that comes to Microsoft’s browser and that even overtakes Google’s own Chrome, which for now does not offer this option or in the Canary version of Chrome, the most advanced version open to the public.

To access this possibility you must have the latest Edge build installed on the Canary Channel, the one with the number 88.0.672.0. Once inside, you only have to access the “Settings” section of Edge through the access available in the upper left area of ​​the screen.

One

Once inside, in the left area, between all the sections, click on “Profiles “ and then in “Passwords” in the central menu. We will see all that we have stored in Edge and if we right-click on the three points that appear to the right of each of them we will see three options: copy, edit and remove the password.

Two Copy

A new window then opens to change the password of said web page and to make sure we do it correctly we will have next to the eye icon that we allows you to see the values ​​of the new password.

Three Copy

Without leaving Edge we can have in this way and under control, all passwords of the different web pages that we use on a day-to-day basis. An improvement that should not take long to reach the stable version of Edge, which is the one available by default for all Windows-based computers.

Via | MSPU

