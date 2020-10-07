Edge now has the ability to translate the selected text thanks to the latest update on the Dev Channel

Microsoft continues to bet on bringing new functions to its brand new browser based on Chromium and now it is the version that can be downloaded and tested from the Dev Channel that receives a more than interesting function such as ability to translate selected text on screen.

This improvement comes with the release of the compilation number 87.0.658.0 within the Dev Channel and together with this improvement comes with a good number of bugs and bug fixes with a view to being released on the Beta Channel but also in the stable version. This is the list of changes that we are going to find.

New functions

The ability to translate selected text in a page.

in a page. Now we can establish never translated from a site in particular.

in particular. A management policy has been added to configure speech recognition.

The administration policy for enabling deprecated web platform features has been deprecated.

Improved reliability

Fixed an issue where opening Edge would sometimes cause the device cause a blue screen .

. Fixed an issue where the opening the Downloads management page sometimes it crashes the browser.

sometimes it crashes the browser. Fixed a crash when open a website installed as an application .

. It corrects a crash when Password Monitor displays an alert .

. Fixed an issue where the use of certain accessibility features like Narrator sometimes caused eyelashes to lock on certain versions of Windows 10.

on certain versions of Windows 10. Fixed an issue where dragging items into a collection sometimes lock the collections panel .

. Fixed an issue where Edge sometimes opens many command prompt windows with ERROR: file_io_win.cc (180).

Other improvements

Cards are temporarily disabled that appear when you mouse over the tabs.

that appear when you mouse over the tabs. Fixed an issue where there are sometimes blank spaces between tabs or between the new tab button and the last tab.

Fixed an issue where Reading aloud sometimes doesn’t start reading from current location in PDF files.

in PDF files. Fixed an issue where the profile image in the taskbar shortcut does not match the image in the browser.

Fixed an issue where search on history management page sometimes did not work .

. Fixed an issue where using the guided switch opens an additional new tab.

Fixed an issue where Guided Switching would sometimes trigger for pop-ups.

Fixes an issue where selected text in PDF files sometimes not deselected when it should .

. Fixed an issue where keyboard shortcuts registered by extensions would sometimes not work.

Known issues

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube . As a workaround we propose temporary deactivation of the extension, which should allow the playback to continue. Here are more details about it.

. As a workaround we propose temporary deactivation of the extension, which should allow the playback to continue. Here are more details about it. Some users still have an issue where all lashes and extensions lock immediately with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed can sometimes see web pages like Gmail that do not load. This error is caused by the main Kaspersky software being out of date and therefore fixed by ensuring the latest version is installed.

Some users are seeing bookmarks doubling after previous fixes. The most common way this is activated is by installing the Edge stable channel and then signing in with an account that has already signed in to Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available. However, it has also been seen that duplication occurs when the deduplicator is run on multiple machines before any of them have a chance to fully sync their changes, so while waiting for some of the fixes we have made to arrive a Stable, make sure to go long between deduplicator runs.

After an initial fix, some users still experience that Edge windows turn black . Opening the browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes this. Keep in mind that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window. For users with discrete GPUs, updating the graphics drivers can help.

. Opening the browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes this. Keep in mind that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window. For users with discrete GPUs, updating the graphics drivers can help. Some users are viewing a “wobble” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens , where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our work in progress to return the offset to parity with Edge Legacy behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily disable it by disabling the edge flag: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling.

, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our work in progress to return the offset to parity with Edge Legacy behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily disable it by disabling the edge flag: // flags / # edge -experimental-scrolling. There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case Edge is muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

Remember that this version already shows the improvements that have previously been tested in the Canary Channel. You can now download the new Edge at this link in any of the channels on the platforms where it is available. If you already have it installed, just go to preferences within the browser and check if you have any pending updates.

