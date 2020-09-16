Edge updates on Dev Channel – now easier to navigate full screen on touchpad devices

Microsoft continues its weekly schedule of updates for Edge within the Dev Channel. The intermediate version between the Canary Channel and the Beta Channel It is updated to version 87.0.637.0, providing improvements that have already been tested by users of the most advanced channel.

And among all the novelties to highlight above all the arrival of a new user interface that facilitates full screen navigation on computers with a touch panel without this being an obstacle to access the different tabs as well as the address bar.

Improvements and additions

Added the ability to activate Shy UI on computers with touch screens.

on computers with touch screens. Fixed an issue that caused a sync lock .

. Fixed an issue where by changing the browser theme and then using Shy UI browser crashed.

Other improvements

Fixed an issue where the page Site and cookie permission settings it appeared with a blank screen.

it appeared with a blank screen. Fixed an issue where Collections panel was sometimes blank .

. Fixed an issue where right-clicking on the context menu items, these were not selected .

. Fixes an issue where some websites showed an error indicating that the browser was blocking third-party cookies.

indicating that the browser was blocking third-party cookies. Fixed an issue with which when trying to enter the “Immersive Reader” caused an error on certain pages.

Fixed an issue where the use of “Save As” option downloading a file caused the file location indicator to show the same folder each time it was first opened instead of the most recently used folder.

downloading a file caused the file location indicator to show the same folder each time it was first opened instead of the most recently used folder. Fixed an issue where the translating content on a multi-language page sometimes caused an error indicating that the language being translated into is the same as the current language, although there is some text on the page that can be translated correctly.

indicating that the language being translated into is the same as the current language, although there is some text on the page that can be translated correctly. Addresses an issue where uninstalling a website installed as an app from outside of Edge (for example, from Control Panel) sometimes does not cause the app to be removed from the Edge apps list.

Fixes an issue where Caret Browsing remains enabled after the browser is closed.

Known issues

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience errors Playback on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Here you have more information about it.

Playback on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Here you have more information about it. Some users still have an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with an error STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH . The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

. The most common cause of this error is outdated antivirus or security software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it. The Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed can sometimes see web pages like Gmail that won’t load. This error is caused by the main Kaspersky software being out of date and therefore fixed by ensuring the latest version is installed.

who have the associated extension installed can sometimes see web pages like Gmail that won’t load. This error is caused by the main Kaspersky software being out of date and therefore fixed by ensuring the latest version is installed. Some users are seeing that favorites are duplicated after making some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing Edge’s stable channel and then signing in with an account that has already signed in to Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplication tool is available. However, there are reports that duplication occurs when the deduplicator runs on multiple machines before any of them have a chance to fully sync their changes, so while waiting for some of the fixes to be made reach Stable, be sure to allow time between executions of the deduplicator.

Some users still experience that Edge windows turn black . Opening the browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. This only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window. For users with discrete GPUs, updating the graphics drivers can help.

. Opening the browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. This only seems to affect users with certain hardware and is more easily triggered by resizing an Edge window. For users with discrete GPUs, updating the graphics drivers can help. Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our work in progress to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling the edge: // flags / # flag edge-experimental-scrolling.

when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our work in progress to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable you can temporarily disable it by disabling the edge: // flags / # flag edge-experimental-scrolling. There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case Edge mutes in Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

Remember that this version already shows the improvements that have previously been tested in the Canary Channel. You can now download the new Edge at this link in any of the channels on the platforms where it is available. If you already have it installed, just go to preferences within the browser and check if you have any pending updates.

Via | MSPU

More information | Microsoft