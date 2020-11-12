Edge will allow you to receive notifications even when it is turned off so that we do not miss any important notice

It may have ever happened to you that after starting the browser, you receive a series of warnings and notifications from websites. Something common so far in Edge, Chrome or Firefox with what Microsoft thinks end up in future versions of your browser based on the Chromium engine.

Those annoying warnings and notifications that sometimes appear in the upper area of ​​the screen diverting our attention when starting the Edge, will disappear with the new option that they intend to add in Edge based on Chromium.

No annoying prompts when entering Edge

Microsoft already allows users to disable notifications in Microsoft Edge and the next step is to prevent them from appearing when entering Edge. Microsoft plans to introduce a new feature in the browser to ensure we don’t miss a notification when Edge is off.

Because both Edge, Firefox or Chrome are designed only for send alerts and notifications when running in the background, when starting the browser, these can be accumulated at once unless we have that website as blocked so that it does not send alerts and notices.

In the new version of Edge, a function will be enabled to receive real-time notifications and alerts in the background. In this way, users can keep getting notifications and alerts even after closing the browser.

In addition, it is adding new badges for easier page identification pinned to the taskbar. To take advantage of these enhancements, users must be on Edge 85 (for PWA) or Edge 87 (for web pages) with Windows 10 version 20H1 or higher.

To take advantage of these improvements, web developers will not need to make any changes Special feature on your website so that users receive notifications while Microsoft Edge is closed. A new enhancement that will begin rolling out to users later this year.

Via | WinCentral