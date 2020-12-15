Edit Twitter videos via VideoEditBot

- Advertisement -

Twitter is one of the most active social media platforms that we can find on the internet and with all kinds of material. Although its mechanism is based on sending texts, we can also handle multimedia material such as images and videos. Based on this, Twitter bots have been developed capable of downloading the videos we watch quickly. However, today we will present one that will allow you to apply modifications to the material.

Its name is EditVideoBot and it is a Twitter bot with a long list of commands to carry out various processes on the videos.

Pixelate, rotate and even change the music of Twitter videos

Twitter is the social network where content can go viral in an impressive way in a matter of seconds. In that sense, it is everyday that we find videos from TikTok or other platforms going around your timeline. But if you want to get hold of this material, the options are to occupy a website with video download support or use the EditVideoBot bot. The best thing about this bot is that you will not only be able to download them, but you will also have the possibility to pixelate, invert colors and even change their music.

Using EditVideoBot is essentially very easy, because it is enough to just mention it by replying to the tweet that contains the video in question. However, the tool has a long list of commands that refer to everything we can do with it. In that sense, applying changes to the videos requires writing the commands correctly.

This is not really complicated, however, you need to pay close attention to what you write so as not to make mistakes and that the bot can understand what you need. The command list displays options ranging from changing the playback speed, rotating, downloading, and resizing Twitter videos.

So if you want to get videos from Twitter and apply the changes you want to them, you can follow this link where you will find the available commands.

