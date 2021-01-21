Edris Rice-Wray, the doctor who made the birth control pill possible

- Advertisement -

Parental control today is something essential for human beings, especially in a context that seeks to be increasingly aware about the necessary conditions and the implications that bring more babies into the world. Fortunately today we have a wide variety of contraceptive options, but this is thanks to a significant number of advances in the area, in which Dr. Edris Rice-Wray contributed a lot, specifically regarding the pill. contraceptive.

Rice-Wray was born in New York on January 21, 1904, although she spent much of her life traveling to Mexico and Puerto Rico, and during her life, she dedicated herself to studying and becoming a better professional. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Vassar College, then earned a medical specialty in Public Health from the University of Michigan, then majored in Family Planning at Northwestern University, and was a member of Cornell University’s Alpha Phi sorority.

The creation of the pill

In 1955 he started a project with a research group in which they would be testing one of the first prototypes of the oral contraceptive pill. When it passed all the initial phases and it was time to test it in humans, the team chose Puerto Rico as the test site.

In this country there were no networks of birth control clinics for low-income women, so the research team invited a group of women to participate in the project in order to test the effectiveness of the pill and determine which were the side effects.

In 1956, along with other professionals such as nurse Margaret Sanger and biologist Katharine McCormick, the tests officially began. Preliminary results showed that, although the method fulfilled its contraceptive functions, the women who took the pill suffered from various symptoms, such as nausea, irritability, or problems conceiving again.

A subsequent clinical trial gathered a group of 100 women, who were using the contraceptive pill, and compared them with a group of 125 men, who were users of condoms or diaphragms. At the end of the experiment, only 70 women remained who maintained the treatment, as the remaining 30 withdrew due to strong side effects.

In this sense, Dr. Rice-Wray concluded: “The pill gives one hundred percent protection against pregnancy, but it causes some side reactions and that does not allow them to be acceptable.” This was said with the goal of having the method approved as a legal form of parental control, but that research would continue for future contraceptives that had no side effects.

On May 11, 1960, the contraceptive pill was being launched on the market for the first time, marking a milestone in the area of ​​parental planning and control.

Mother of the contraceptive pill

Their hard work with Sanger and McCormick earned them the title “mothers of the birth control pill.” However, since Rice-Wray was the head of the investigation, she took most of the credit.

In 1959, he founded the first Family Planning Clinic in Mexico City and in Latin America. In the same country, he inaugurated and directed the Maternal Health Association Clinic in 1963.

Dr. Rice-Wray was in charge of documenting and publishing more than 50 investigations about the use of the contraceptive pill, its characteristics and effects. Her hard work led to her being named one of the 75 Most Important Women in America by The Wall Street Journal in 1971. Later, Life magazine named her one of the most important women of the 1970s. In 1978, she won the Margaret Sanger Award for her contributions in the area.

This doctor continued with her work until a few years before passing away. She lived in Puebla, Mexico, during the last days of her life, and five years before her death she was named an emeritus member of the Cholula Medical Association. On February 19, 1990, Edris Rice-Wray left this world with an important legacy that will be indelible: freedom and decision-making power for women around the world.

