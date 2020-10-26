eFootball PES 2021 Mobile is now available for iOS and Android: the beautiful game returns to your mobile updated

There was a time when a football fan on console was from Konami and his PES on duty or from EA Sports and the FIFA saga. The truth is that after years of dominating the former, especially in the days of the PlayStation 1 and 2, EA has come to dominate the market or at least to count the favor of more public.

But like every year, the fight continues to be fierce, with versions on both platforms that provide more or less novelties with which to attract console and mobile users. The beautiful game is also present on smartphones and now it is Konami that has announced that eFootball PES 2021 Mobile is now available both on iOS and Android.

Roll the ball … digital

eFootball PES 2021 Mobile can now be downloaded from the App Store and from the Google Play Store, offering among the new features: updated player and team data to which you add the licenses that were announced for the Season Update game. In this sense, more than a newly minted title, it seems like an update.

PES 2021 Mobile has improved the user experience, thinking of the mobile as a medium in which to play and therefore, very different from what we can find in a common console. A title that presents among its novelties the events of Matchday mode.

They are still present functions such as the “Iconic Moments Series” with which to recreate games that went down in history. In this case we will also see how new actors arrive in the field as is the case of Ronaldinho, Carles Puyol and Deco, who now become Legends of the Iconic Moments Series.

Equally myClub mode capacity is expanded, with new players to sign as is the case of David Beckham, Francesco Totti, Diego Maradona, Steven Gerrard, Gabriel Batistuta … all established stars.

In the games, the metric of the teams and players is also constantly updated since the title studies the results and data of the real matches around the globe to implement the corresponding statistics.

eFootball PES 2021 Mobile Developer: Konami

Download it at: Google play

Download it at: App Store

Price: Free

Category: sports

