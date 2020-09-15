eFootball PES 2021 Review: winning team does not change

For a virtual football fan, the generational leap is always a delicate moment: in fact, the difficulties of annual development are joined by further challenges for programmers, called upon to offer a “homogeneous” qualitative leap on each platform. Not an easy goal, especially for Konami, who is about to replace his football engine in these complicated times. The Japanese company then surprised everyone by announcing eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, not a “passing chapter”, but an updated version of the previous episode, sold as a stand alone product and useful to buy time to make PES 2022 in Unreal Engine. The choice was to offer the sportsman at a budget price, making it clear right away that the gaming experience will remain the same. An important decision, which inevitably raised some doubts within the community: does it make sense to buy the Season Update? To answer this question, we will examine the strengths and weaknesses of Konami’s strategy.

Some news

Before starting, it is necessary to reiterate a crucial aspect for the strategy implemented by the Japanese company: without a good basic title, for Konami it would have been impossible even to think of proposing a “simple” seasonal update to the PES community. On the other hand, we have expressed it clearly in our review of eFootball PES 2020: the last one is probably the best chapter in a few years now, thanks above all to its playful features.

The physics of the ball, for example, are taken care of to perfection, and the contextual animations (such as volley shots or first touch control) are refined and pleasant. For those who love a more reasoned, tactical football experience and less prone to frenzied upheavals in the face, the penultimate episode is the perfect sporting dimension in which to immerse yourself.

Konami, well aware of the reception received, has therefore decided to give his team the time necessary to make the most of the transition to the Unreal Engine, and with a poor or incomplete production. we would hardly have seen such a move materialize. It must also be said that now the entrance ticket is less expensive (29.99 euros digitally, or with a little extra for special editions, while in retail we get to 39.99), and this is also a choice in some ways virtuous. On the other hand, the most informed user has certainly noticed that the videogame industry now needs years to offer valuable experiences and often, in the face of tight timing, a title can end up disappointing expectations. A risk that Konami is unwilling to take, especially considering that the adoption of a new engine forces us to rework every single mechanic from scratch.

What is the downside of this strategy, on the winning and appreciable card? That the result of such an update tends to inherit both the strengths and weaknesses of the base game. The gameplay of PES 2020, in fact, had some considerable “edges”, such as the exceptional effectiveness of set pieces, which remain the number one danger and force, especially in multiplayer, to become familiar with direct control of the goalkeeper. In the same way, the defenders are not very effective in closing the opponent’s passing lines, or even arbitrage, prone to too many oversights.

Net of defects, we still consider the gameplay of PES 2020 excellent from several points of view, but the absence of real news could lead to a rapid flattening of the multiplayer experience. As a rule, it takes a few months for fans to get started with the new balance and any unreleased mechanics, and in this case, the Season Update has no secrets to discover.

This does not detract from that Konami has however recalibrated some elements: for example, we had the feeling that the matches are now slightly slower, in order to favor responsiveness, fluidity of the action and a more reasoned ball turn. Likewise, contrasts appear to have received more care, leading to more realistic sceneries on the turf. Small pleasant but almost imperceptible finishes, which you will feel only if you have spent a large amount of hours with the previous chapter. However, there is more to discuss.

Offer and contents

The crucial aspect of this Season Update is undoubtedly the management of roses and licenses: staying on the shores of our championship, if on the one hand the exclusive partnership between Konami and Roma has come, on the other eFootball marks the “farewell” of the Milanese teams. Milan and Inter, in fact, are not present in PES 2021, and San Siro also leaves a gap between the available stadiums. A weight loss, given that we are talking about the runner-up in last season and a team with a long tradition of international victories.

Their release, in terms of image, therefore marks an important void, but there is more. To leave us baffled is the “haste” with which the developers wanted to launch the game on the market since, due to the pandemic, the transfer market window is still open. This has led to an uninspiring update strategy: on day one a first data pack was published that modifies the English league, the Portuguese league and other less interesting leagues for Italian users (unless you are a fan of the Danish Superliga).

The most important European competitions, and consequently the teams, will be reviewed with an update arriving in late October, with the only exception of the official Juventus and Roma sets. This means that early adopters of PES 2021 will still have to wait just to see the new jerseys, without considering the transfers. It is a difficult choice to digest, capable of casting an imposing shadow on the entire strategy of Konami.

Nevertheless, even the content front has seen a small addition concerning the Master League: three new faces are added to the historical coaches present in the last year, namely the former Chelsea flag Frank Lampard, the legendary Ryan Giggs and a young man Pep Guardiola.

Of course, the experience offered by the mode hasn’t changed, with all its strengths and weaknesses. In this case, for example, undubbed movies remain that mark the daily life on the bench, and that had not already impressed us last year.

For fans of My Club, on the other hand, the tough challenge to build their own team of champions from scratch starts again. No upheavals even on this front, with the exception of some bonuses for PES 2020 owners, such as Agent Iconic Moment, which gives a legendary athlete to reinforce the eleven holder (in our case the never forgotten Nakata). Among other things, through the My Club we also tested the multiplayer sector, which seems to be solid, in full continuity with the work done by Konami last year. Finally, the competition UEFA Euro 2020 is already included in the pack, and will likely be updated when the tournament takes shape at the end of this season.

Obviously, the Season Update does not lead to distortions even on the visual front, even if the daylight lighting seems to project not entirely convincing shadows on the players. However, let’s talk about a Fox Engine at its highest levels, ready to take his final leave before giving way to Unreal and the next-gen.

Unfortunately, with the exception of the new soundtrack, the audio sector has also remained unchanged. This means that Fabio Caressa and Luca Marchegiani’s commentary has not been expanded, and still includes rather poor lines (just think of a certain “Hungarian film with Slovak subtitles”), with technical commentary that is too staid and not particularly brilliant. .