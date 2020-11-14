Eight applications to create video podcasts

Videopodcasts are episodes of all kinds of content, recorded in audio and video and transmitted over the Internet. These episodes are somewhat similar to a radio program and can have different formats, such as interviews or programs in which a presenter explains a specific topic offering his opinion and knowledge about it.

Podcasts have become one of the most used marketing strategies, since they allow the user to consume the content at any time.

Podcasts have become very popular in recent years, largely thanks to the rise of audio marketing, which adapts to the new needs of the user, who no longer wants to read content on a blog, but prefers audio content that You can use at any time, whether it is while working, in the gym or in the car on the way to work.

As with podcasts, they need a theme, planning, but they also need to have material such as a good microphone and, of course, find a platform that allows users to create and publish their content on the network quickly and easily.

-Spotify: For some time now, Spotify has been testing a functionality with which to add video to podcasts. In this case, the platform allows adding a series of images that are reproduced together with the podcast. Once available to all users, the video will play at the bottom of the screen, although users will have the option to play it full screen.

-Riverside.fm: In this case, it is a podcast recording platform that, at the same time, also allows you to record video. Its main advantage is that it records the audio and video on the user’s own device, with the audio and video tracks separately, and joins them afterwards, which prevents the quality from being reduced by a bad connection. On the other hand, although it offers 60 free trial minutes, it is a paid platform.

-Zoom: Zoom, has become one of the main video conferencing platforms as a result of the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The platform’s options include being able to record the video call, just by enabling the local recording option in the user account, from Account Settings> Recording> Local recording. Zoom allows you to save the recording in the cloud or on your own computer, in MP4 or M4A format.

-Meet: Google Meet, the free video calling tool that replaces Hangouts, also offers the ability to record video podcasts, both on Windows and Mac. To do this, create a meeting and, once started, select the option “Record the meeting »That appears within the three-dot menu. In this case, an MP4 file is generated and saved in the user’s Google Drive folder.

-Skype: Skype is another video calling tool that can be used to record video podcasts. Both the desktop and mobile versions have the function of recording a call each time an audio or video call is started. To record, just press the “Start recording” option that appears in the menu in the lower right corner. The recordings are available in the chat of the conversation for 30 days, for the user to download.

-Podbean: In this case, it is a tool focused 100% on video podcast recording, available for iOS, Android, Windows, Mac and browsers. It is a paid tool that offers unlimited storage space, customization options for fonts and colors, a complete analytics suite, its own streaming service and the possibility of easily sharing the podcast with other services such as Spotify or iTunes. .

-Descript: Descript is available for Windows and Mac. You have a free account with some limitations and several payment options without limitations. It is a simple tool that allows you to record your own screen, as well as remote screen recording and video calls. At the same time, it also offers a very intuitive editing interface that converts audio to text and allows the user to edit the video as if it were a text document, it even has a tool that automatically removes all fillers. At the same time it allows to add subtitles automatically, publish the video in the main podcasting services and collaborate with other creators.

-Anchor.fm: Owned by Spotify, the platform allows you to record, publish and monetize video podcasts. It allows you to record from any device (mobile, iPad, computer) and work with them remotely from the cloud. It has a visual editor, which allows you to cut the audio into blocks to configure it to taste and add sections or transitions. It also offers a library of license-free music and audio effects, as well as the ability to import and export the files. It has unlimited storage space for episodes, as well as an automatic distribution system for the main platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud or iTunes.

