Einova arrives in Italy: 100% Italian power banks and wireless chargers

The technology sector has changed dramatically over the past decade. Today fewer traditional computers are sold, many more smartphones and tablets, smart devices that are recharged wirelessly without wires, even if their autonomy is often not enough to make it through the evening. For this reason it is the sector of wireless chargers and power banks has grown dramatically, not to mention the business of classic wall chargers which – after Apple’s recent move to remove them from the packaging of the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6 – are destined for exponential growth.

If the products First Party they are often expensive and not quite the latest, technically speaking, i Third Party provide us with almost infinite solutions, with dozens and dozens of companies crowding the tech landscape on Amazon & Co. Choosing therefore can be particularly difficult, but today we want to talk to you about Einova’s Italian debut, the premium brand of Eggtronic which in recent years has made itself known overseas with its high-end products.

A company – Einova by Eggtronic – 100% Italian, founded in 2012 by CEO and PhD engineer Igor Spinella and with offices in Modena, San Francisco and Guangzhou, China. Right now you can buy Einova products directly on Amazon.it and very soon the large “physical” distribution chains will also be added, as well as the company’s Italian site. But what exactly does Einova produce?

Portable power

We indirectly anticipated it at the beginning of the article: Einova specializes in the production of “design” wireless chargers, power banks, wall power supplies – built with an eye to the Apple world and the Samsung universe. Among the wireless chargers, the details must certainly be mentioned Wireless Charging Stones, wireless chargers that resemble stones, available in different colors (white or black marble, travertine or lava stone) and ready to blend into the environments. With the Wireless Valet Tray instead Einova has thought above all to offices, to professional environments, an authentic “pocket emptier” tray with fast wireless charger functionality for smartphones.

Among the power supplies the powerful has found great success Sirius, 65W of power in a compact chassis and bi-directional plug complete with EcoVoltas technology.

Among the power banks produced by the company, the special stands out Power Bar, a Apple MFI certified device to charge MacBooks via USB-C socket, iPhone, Airpods and Apple Watch directly wireless, even simultaneously. With the Laptop Power Bank instead we have the possibility to recharge different laptops thanks to its 63W of power, with Quick Charge 3.0 outputs and USB-C Power Delivery. The real novelty of 2020, however, is represented by the Mundus Pro.

Smartphone 99.999% sterilized

We are talking about a very special device that we had the opportunity to test in preview, its release is indeed scheduled for next 8 December. It is an elegant white box with a premium appearance, which offers several functions. Upstairs we have well two wireless charging plates that allow you to charge two devices at high speed at the same time. In the back we have a USB A output perfect for charging Apple Watch or any other device you want, while opening the main door we have one UV-C sterilizer with certified germicidal capacity. So you can sterilize two smartphones at the same time or any object you can insert, the instrument guarantees the destruction of 99.999% of viruses and bacteria in a cycle that lasts just 8 minutes.

An extremely “current” device, given the pandemic in which we have been stuck in this 2020; according to laboratory tests, it only takes 10 seconds of exposure to the Mundus Pro’s UV-C rays for SARS-CoV-2 to be destroyed as well.

A very special device, capable of quickly recharging wireless devices as well as those connected by cable (thanks to the 5V 3A output, a new Apple Watch Series 6, for example, recovers 50% of its energy in less than half an hour. ). We therefore greet with a pinch of pride a 100% Italian company that is not afraid to challenge the Chinese giants in the wireless charging, power bank and power adapters sector – thanks to products that return premium sensations, engineered trying to balance performance , quality of materials and final price.