Einride presents its new autonomous trucks without cab or driver

So far we have seen some companies strive to develop electric trucks with extensive autonomous driving capabilities, such as Tesla, which wants to replicate its success with cars in a more professional field. Now heWhat no one had ever imagined is that one of these huge multi-ton vehicles would practically become a directed drone no cab, windshield, seats, steering wheels, gear levers or pedals.

And that is precisely the plan of Einride, a company that has been mulling over the idea of ​​launching autonomous trucks for some years that actually work like real drones, because they are directed thanks to their autonomous driving technologies and that they intend to hit the roads as of next year. Now, they have presented new models that delve even further into that drone concept that they boast so much about.

Viable prototypes already in operation

Even though we haven’t heard too much about her, Einride has been developing its project for autonomous trucks without a cabin or the presence of a driver since 2016 And that we could even compare with those four-wheeled drones that Amazon is launching in some places in the US with delivery tasks. The Pod, for example, was one of the first prototypes but now new ones are coming.

Einride, autonomous truck. Einride

These trucks not only have autonomous driving technologies, where they have achieved level 4 of the five that exist in the US legislation, but also can be remotely controlled by a human driver that guides you at all times through the screens that show you the traffic situation around the vehicle.

Einride, autonomous truck. Einride.

These new trucks presented meet the names of AET 1 and AET 2, are completely electric and offer top speeds of up to 30 km / h., They have a weight of 26 tons and a payload of 16, with a range of autonomy in their batteries that goes from 130 to 180 kilometers. It is evident that its use, for the moment, could be reduced to transport within the same city, or within the same factory, as well as in areas relatively close to the truck base.

In addition to these two models, Einride has also presented the AET 3 and AET 4 which, basically, offer a weight and load capacity very similar to the other models although They considerably increase their maximum speeds, which now reach 45 and 85 km / h, respectively. In all cases, and depending on their scope, vehicles can circulate within predefined areas that the company calls “geofences”. As we tell you, the plans are to have models already circulating in many places in the US next year.

