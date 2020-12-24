“El Stand de los Besos 2”, “La Casa de Papel” or “Control Z”: the most viewed series and movies on Netflix Mexico in 2020

- Advertisement -

This 2020, we have spent more time locked up at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, many of us said goodbye to social life, and we changed our trips, events and walks, in the afternoons of armchair and blanket. And in those isolated days One of the best resources to distract us was to squeeze the most of the Netflix catalog.

In Mexico, the most viewed content on the platform this year reflects the feelings of sadness, loneliness, frustration and stress that surfaced during the health crisis, and the sway of emotions that we have experienced in recent months. In April, for example, searches for “sad movies” soared, Netflix reported in a statement.

Dramas like Miracle in cell 7 or Dad wanted They are among the most popular titles of 2020. But also, we demand high doses of romance, family stories, and – it could not be missing – gastronomic and culinary programs. Here we tell you which were the productions most viewed by Mexicans this 2020.

As we anticipate, in April dramatic movie views quadrupled, compared to the figures for the previous month, March. The pandemic had just erupted, the situation in many countries was worrying, and in Mexico, the streets were practically empty. Feelings such as uncertainty, sadness, stress, anxiety and fear spread, and among the catalog options, we chose documentaries and films that made us cry.

Miracle in cell 7, Dad wanted or The three deaths of Marisela Escobedo were some of the most popular titles.

In honor of the emotional shocks we suffered this year, we quickly moved from crying to comedy. We needed to laugh and clear our minds, and within that category, the most viewed productions were the last season of the Mexican series by Manolo Caro, The House of Flowers; the film about fatherhood starring Mauricio Ochmann, There I order you; and Hubie’s Halloween, with Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen or Cameron Boyce in the cast.

Another of the clearest trends in 2020 was the preference of Mexicans for romantic content: views of this genre tripled compared to 2019. The kissing booth 2; To all the boys: PS I still love you; Princess Swap 2 and 100 days to fall in love, appear among the most viewed series and films of 2020. And it is that in these difficult times, a pleasant love story that makes us forget loneliness and disappointment is always comforting.

During the pandemic, we have had to limit the visits of our loved ones, especially the elderly, due to the risk of infecting them; and also, do without special events such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, reunions or family vacations.

The health crisis has taught us to value moments with our seniors and most precious people. And this was also reflected on Netflix. Among the most viewed titles stand out some relatives such as Beyond the moon; Enola Holmes; The Willoughby brothers, The Christmas Chronicles 2 or Jingle Jangle: a magical Christmas.

Forgetting for a few hours the crisis that was suffocating the world seems to have been the maximum when choosing content. And in that sense, what better way than to immerse ourselves in magical, parallel, or impossible universes that take us away from harsh reality for a while.

According to Netflix, this year Mexicans “enjoy more fantasy than ever”, and the viewing of this genre almost tripled, compared to the data collected between January and November 2019.

The series Locke & Key and Letter to the King they were among the most popular fantasies.

“We also saw twice as many anime this 2020: Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution; The seven deadly sins: the imperial wrath of the gods, and Spirited Away they were the favorites ”, reported the streaming platform.

Along the same lines, the reproductions of the action genre increased by more than 60% compared to the period from January to November 2019. Rescue mission; The old guard; Cobra Kai; Spencer Confidential and Power Project stood out among the most viewed.

International content also stood out as the favorites of Mexicans. Some of the most popular were successful series that were already expected to make this list, such as the fourth season of the Spanish series The Paper House, or the farewell forever of Danna Paola as one of the protagonists of Elite (Part three).

But in addition, other productions of foreign origin perhaps more alternative, such as the Turkish series, slipped among the favorites The Protector, or Korean releases.

“Without fearing the terrifying zombies of #Alive and Kingdom: season 2We watched twice as much Korean content compared to last year, ”Netflix said.

The Spanish film also stood out in this category The hole.

The lowered cumbias of the Terkos in I’m not here anymore, and the series based on the life of Selena Quintanilla, Selena: the series, are also listed in the favorites list. Like Blackpink.

They say that “A full belly, happy heart”, and this has been another of the Mexican slogans during the pandemic.

To overcome the sadness and anxiety of the health crisis, many chose to have fun in their kitchens, learning new recipes and tasting the delicacies. In 2020, gastronomic and culinary culture programs tripled, compared to the previous year.

Sugar rush: extra sweet and Nailed It! Mexico: Season 2, they became the winners of the genre. And also, Street Food Latin America, where they dedicated an episode to tlayuda, the exquisite Oaxacan dish.

Of course, national content, as we have seen throughout the sections, prevailed in 2020, with films such as TOhI order you, series like The House of Flowers, and documentaries, with The three deaths of Marisela Escobedo.

But in addition, other Mexican productions achieved resounding success abroad. The thriller Dark desire was placed in the Top 10 of more than 75 countries, and Z control it was a favorite in places like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, France, the US, as well as being a local hit.

