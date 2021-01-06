Eleazar “N” will remain in prison: his hearing was postponed due to the pandemic

- Advertisement -

Eleazar “N” will have to wait longer for the resolution of his judicial process, and that is his hearing was postponed to the end of this month, because the courts in Mexico City are closed due to the health measures interposed to stop the contagion of COVID-19 in the country.

At the end of 2020 it was said that the actor would meet with justice on January 6, but their meeting was rescheduled because the country’s capital is on a red traffic light, category, which according to the Mexican authorities, means a high hospital occupancy in this area of ​​Mexico.

It will be in the next few days when the new hearing date is reported, but it is believed that it could be run until the end of January; In addition, an extraordinary assembly could be held to benefit the Eleazar “N” process.

The outlook for the actor does not seem very encouraging, because in addition to the lengthening of his case, sHis spirits have fallen considerably in the absence of his family, from whom he has turned away to take care of them from possible contagion and public scorn in the vicinity of the North Prison.

The cousin of Eleazar “N” gave last weekend some details of the mood of the protagonist of Dare to dream. Yanira Díaz was intercepted during one of her visits to the capital penitentiary, which she could not enter because she is not a direct relative.

According to Díaz, Zoraida Gómez’s brother has had difficult days inside the North Prison and for being away from his family during the holidays, especially Christmas and New Years.

And it is that Eleazar “N” has not wanted to receive visits from his mother or sister for health reasons. The first suffers from various diseases and the second became a mother a few months ago.

Yanira Díaz, on the other hand, has been closer than ever to the process that is being pursued Eleazar “N”, who was accused of family violence after assaulting his then partner after proposing to her.

Eleazar “N” was arrested in the Naples neighborhood, in Mexico City, in early November. and after allegedly having beaten, bitten and tried to strangle the also singer of Peruvian origin, Stephanie Valenzuela.

Though Tefi Valenzuela, as he is also known, he forgave his aggressor from the heart, iHe insisted on continuing with the process until the last consequences because he wants to teach him a lesson and that there is no more victim in the actor’s history.

For its part, the defense of Eleazar “N” has stated that the actor is in the disposition to reconcile and undergo therapy so as not to exercise violence against women again.

In addition, the actor has been left without the support of the people who until the beginning of the scandal managed his artistic career and he was also replaced by Ferdinando Valencia in the recordings of the telenovela La Mexicana and El Güero, with which the producer Nicandro Díaz and Televisa distanced themselves from the controversy and the case.

While Eleazar will continue to be a prisoner in the North Prison and awaiting his new hearing, Tefi Valenzuela is determined to continue with her life and she left it a few days ago, when she was seen enjoying the landscape on a beach in Acapulco, Guerrero.

The singer published a photograph in a pool and accompanied her with the list of her purposes, among which she highlighted resuming a healthy life, learning a new language, taking care of her emotional stability, releasing her EP and “Get angry less, smile more, enjoy each day as if it were the last and no longer allow people to turn off the joyous essence that I always had.”

