Elections 2021: choose the safest route to your polling place with Google Maps

qhosoketkzcehctn2x7wnzg2fq.jpg

Less and less is missing for the 2021 General Elections in Peru that will take place this Sunday, April 11. It is for this reason that various people search for information about polling places, and the Google Maps service can help you answer a specific question on this subject. Even more so in a pandemic, where you will need the safest route.

In addition to its function of locating addresses or places, Google’s geolocation service can be very useful with the movement during Election Day 2021, facilitating the best route to get to the polling place, taking into account vehicular traffic in real time.

Accessing Google Maps is simple, it has two ways: through the application for mobile devices or through the website: google.com/maps. Once on the platform, we will find the main search bar, a map view with our location and the place exploration tab.

Know your route before leaving

In the search bar of Google Maps write the address or the name of the polling place. When writing it, the position of the map will change, indicating this location with a red marker and it will show us a file of the place with the buttons: Indications, Start, Keep and Share.

Clicking on the button Indications, the recommended route will appear with the point of origin and destination, taking into account the traffic. In addition, the icons will appear that allow us to change the mode of transport: car, motorcycle, bus and on foot. To start browsing, click Start.

Google Maps will help you get to your polling place for the 2021 Elections. (Photo: Mag)
Google Maps will help you get to your polling place for the 2021 Elections. (Photo: Mag)

Plan your outing

Google Maps also gives us the option of planning our outings to reach our destination on time based on the analysis carried out by the platform of the usual traffic in the area and the distance. To access this function, follow the steps below:

  • On your mobile device, open the Google Maps application.
  • In the search bar, enter the place or address of the destination to access the information sheet.
  • Click on the “Directions” button.
  • At the top right, tap the three dots and then select “Set departure and arrival time”.
  • To change the time or date of the trip, select “Arrival” and set the time you have to be at your destination.
  • Touch Define. And ready! Google Maps will give you an estimated time when you must leave home to reach your destination on time, estimating the traffic on the route.
