web
Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Elections 2021: how to see the government plans of all the candidates on WhatsApp

ezshtlqchzexxgrr6h6d47xgrq.jpg
ezshtlqchzexxgrr6h6d47xgrq.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

This April 11, the 2021 Peru general elections. WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many people use in the world. Thanks to it, you can exchange various messages such as birthday greetings, friendship greetings, news that will excite you, among other topics.

It is also possible to send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and a variety of multimedia content. Even to stay close with the other person, in WhatsApp You can also make long distance calls and video calls totally free.

Being one of the apps that has been downloaded by a large part of Peruvians, the National Elections Jury (JNE) has launched a chatbot that lets you know the government plans and resumes of all the candidates for the Andean presidency, congress and parliament.

The entity mentions that this initiative, through the National Directorate of Education and Civic Citizen Training (DNEF), “It constitutes a fundamental contribution in the current electoral process, inasmuch as it will allow the search, accessibility and a simple way to share the truthful and validated information of the candidates”.

HOW TO KNOW THE GOVERNMENT PLANS BY WHATSAPP

If you want to have a responsible vote, with an in-depth reading of the resumes and government plans before April 11, the day the presidential and congressional elections will be held in our country, you must carry out the following steps in WhatsApp:

  • The first thing you should do is have WhatsApp updated in Android or you iPhone.
  • After that, enter this link of the National Jury of Elections either from your computer or your cell phone.
  • In case you cannot add it by clicking on the link, you can save the following number: +51 916077361.
  • When you have registered, start chatting by saying “Hello”.
In this way you can chat with the chatbot of the National Elections Jury on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)
In this way you can chat with the chatbot of the National Elections Jury on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)
  • At that moment the Informed Vote chatbot will load with various alternatives.
  • There you can find presidential, congressional, and Andean parliament information and search for a candidate by name.
  • When you write the option, for example, government plans, all the parties that nominate will be charged.
  • Then you must choose one of the 20 participating.
  • At that moment, the WhatsApp of the JNE will send you the PDF of the government plan of the candidate or the political group.
  • That way you can get a responsible vote for the 2021 elections.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Android

Google launches a collection of Augmented Reality experiments

The Google team launched a collection of web experiments that harness the potential of Augmented and Virtual Reality.This collection, called WebXR Experiments, shows a...
Read more
Tech News

Have I Been Pwned, a service to find out if your data is in the Facebook leak

An estimated 533 million users have been affected by Facebook's latest data breach. This information includes everything from full names, birth...
Read more
Tech News

If you need to transfer files between devices, try Salad Room

At a time when we began to occupy various computer equipment, it became necessary to create mechanisms to transfer files between devices....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.