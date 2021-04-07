Elections 2021: how to see the government plans of all the candidates on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

This April 11, the 2021 Peru general elections . WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many people use in the world. Thanks to it, you can exchange various messages such as birthday greetings, friendship greetings, news that will excite you, among other topics.

It is also possible to send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and a variety of multimedia content. Even to stay close with the other person, in WhatsApp You can also make long distance calls and video calls totally free.

Being one of the apps that has been downloaded by a large part of Peruvians, the National Elections Jury (JNE) has launched a chatbot that lets you know the government plans and resumes of all the candidates for the Andean presidency, congress and parliament.

The entity mentions that this initiative, through the National Directorate of Education and Civic Citizen Training (DNEF), “It constitutes a fundamental contribution in the current electoral process, inasmuch as it will allow the search, accessibility and a simple way to share the truthful and validated information of the candidates”.

HOW TO KNOW THE GOVERNMENT PLANS BY WHATSAPP

If you want to have a responsible vote, with an in-depth reading of the resumes and government plans before April 11, the day the presidential and congressional elections will be held in our country, you must carry out the following steps in WhatsApp :

The first thing you should do is have WhatsApp updated in Android or you iPhone .

or you . After that, enter this link of the National Jury of Elections either from your computer or your cell phone.

of the National Jury of Elections either from your computer or your cell phone. In case you cannot add it by clicking on the link, you can save the following number: +51 916077361.

When you have registered, start chatting by saying “Hello”.

In this way you can chat with the chatbot of the National Elections Jury on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)