Electricity rates at cost price: Why are they the best option?

The Ganazone rates, offered in collaboration by Gana Energía and ADSLZone, are always a great option if you are considering how to save on your electricity bill. Of course, they are even more so if within these you opt for a cost price rate.

At Gana Energía we are energy advisers and we want you to understand your bill and, above all, to pay less for your electricity consumption. Therefore, we have prepared this article for you in which we explain the characteristics of this type of rate and a real case in which you can see why these are almost always the best option.

What are the electricity rates at cost price?

The operation of the rates at cost or indexed prices could not be easier. It consists of the electricity company buying the energy at a certain price in the wholesale market and sell it to the customer at the same price. Easy right?

The only additional cost is 0.15 a day for the management and you will like to know that it is the rate in which the electricity companies have the least margin. That is the reason why most large companies decide not to offer them and focus on flat rate packages in which to cover themselves for variations in the price of electricity they raise costs considerably.

It is true that this type of fixed price rates give the client some peace of mind since the rise or fall of the light does not affect them so much, but from our experience what really gives security to the client is paying little and for that the best option are the rates at cost price.

Real case of comparison between fixed and cost price rates

So that you can see even more clearly the savings that indexed companies represent, we are going to compare the invoice of a real client to determine how much she would pay per year with a cost price rate and a fixed one. You are ready? Let’s go there!

This client has contracted a power of 3.45 and her energy ranges between 109 in the month with the least consumption and 619 in August when she needed more light than is usual for her. Its most frequent consumption is around 130.

With these data we have made an analysis that you can see in the following graph. In this you will see first-hand that this client save around 11% with an indexed rate versus a flat rate.

What is the best indexed rate?

If you have arrived here, we have convinced you. In Gana Zone we offer you what for many of our clients is the best rate at cost price with a additional discount of € 20.

Next, we detail our rate so that you do not have any doubts about its characteristics:

In short, we do not want you to waste energy and that is the reason why we recommend paying exclusively for what you consume.

With the Gana Zone rate at cost price you will have the security of having contracted a very cheap rate and, in addition, the possibility of having at your disposal the option of consulting any questions with our team of energy advisers who will be happy to help you as often as you consider necessary.

If you want to receive more information, you can leave us your information without any commitment on the next page. We will wait for you!