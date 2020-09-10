Electromigration: what is it and why is this phenomenon the biggest threat facing all our electronic devices

All electronic devices that we use on a daily basis can be affected by it. Our laptops and desktops, our smartphones, our tablets and any other device that incorporates semiconductors inside can be victim of electromigration.
This phenomenon was discovered by the French physicist M. Gerardin in 1861, but it had no relevance beyond the theoretical field until the first integrated circuits were manufactured in the 60s of the last century. The most surprising feature of this mechanism, and what users are interested in knowing, is that can cause physical degradation of semiconductors, even leaving them useless. Fortunately, we have some scope to combat it.
Electromigration: what it is and why it occurs
We all know in a more or less intuitive way what electric current is, but to understand what electromigration is and how it works we are interested in reviewing that electricity is possible because a flow of electrons travels through a conductive material thanks to the potential difference that exists between its two ends. The electrons move in a certain direction along the conductor, from the negative electrode to the positive electrode (the electric current by convention goes in the opposite direction).
Electrons can collide with the nuclei of the atoms that make up the conductor, transferring a momentum to them and displacing them.
The curious thing, and this is the origin of electromigration, is that during their displacement the electrons can collide with the nuclei of the atoms that make up the conductor. When this collision occurs the electrons transfer a momentum atomic nuclei, and, if that’s enough, they can displace them. Somehow the effect that takes place when the shock occurs is similar to that of a push that, if it is strong enough, can displace the atomic nucleus that has received the impact.
This and the conductor section. The intensity of the electric current reflects the amount of charge that moves per unit of time, so that the same amount of charge will generate a higher current density in a conductor with less cross-section than in another conductor with a larger cross-section.
Understand how this mechanism works It is simple if we imagine that electrons are cars and that the conductive material is a highway full of obstacles. If the road is very wide and four cars leave the starting point at the same time, it is likely that all of them will have enough space to reach the goal without hitting any obstacle. However, if we place those same four cars on a much narrower highway and with the same number of obstacles, it is likely that one of the cars will end up taking one of the obstacles ahead, displacing it and altering its location as a result of the impact.
The second crucial factor that determines whether or not electromigration occurs is temperature. If the conductor is subjected to a higher temperature, its atomic nuclei vibrate more because they acquire greater kinetic energy, and this greater vibration increases the probability that the electrons of the electric current collide with them and transfer a momentum to them, displacing them. .
How can we combat this phenomenon
As we have just seen, electromigration is conditioned by two very important factors: the density of the electric current flowing through the conductor and its temperature. If one of these parameters, or both, are high enough, this phenomenon is more likely to occur, which allows us to easily intuit that one way to keep the degradation of the conductor material under control is to minimize both the current density and temperature, if possible.
Electromigration is conditioned by two factors: current density and temperature
Keep properly chilled our electronic devices is the most effective way to prevent electromigration. In the same way, if we like to overclock and we do not want the useful life of the components that we are forcing to be reduced due to this degradation, the ideal is that we do not exceed the voltage and use a cooling system that is adequate. most effective possible.
Electromigration causes the transport of physical material of the conductor between two points, as we have seen a few lines above, so that the point that loses atomic nuclei can cause the electrical current to be interrupted if the degradation is strong enough. And the point at which more atomic nuclei accumulate than the count can cause two tracks of conductive material that are physically very close to ending up touching and causing a short circuit. In both cases our electronic device will fail, so that anything we can do to avoid it is welcome.