Electromigration: what is it and why is this phenomenon the biggest threat facing all our electronic devices

This and the conductor section. The intensity of the electric current reflects the amount of charge that moves per unit of time, so that the same amount of charge will generate a higher current density in a conductor with less cross-section than in another conductor with a larger cross-section.

Understand how this mechanism works It is simple if we imagine that electrons are cars and that the conductive material is a highway full of obstacles. If the road is very wide and four cars leave the starting point at the same time, it is likely that all of them will have enough space to reach the goal without hitting any obstacle. However, if we place those same four cars on a much narrower highway and with the same number of obstacles, it is likely that one of the cars will end up taking one of the obstacles ahead, displacing it and altering its location as a result of the impact.

The second crucial factor that determines whether or not electromigration occurs is temperature. If the conductor is subjected to a higher temperature, its atomic nuclei vibrate more because they acquire greater kinetic energy, and this greater vibration increases the probability that the electrons of the electric current collide with them and transfer a momentum to them, displacing them. .

How can we combat this phenomenon

As we have just seen, electromigration is conditioned by two very important factors: the density of the electric current flowing through the conductor and its temperature. If one of these parameters, or both, are high enough, this phenomenon is more likely to occur, which allows us to easily intuit that one way to keep the degradation of the conductor material under control is to minimize both the current density and temperature, if possible.

Keep properly chilled our electronic devices is the most effective way to prevent electromigration. In the same way, if we like to overclock and we do not want the useful life of the components that we are forcing to be reduced due to this degradation, the ideal is that we do not exceed the voltage and use a cooling system that is adequate. most effective possible.

Electromigration causes the transport of physical material of the conductor between two points, as we have seen a few lines above, so that the point that loses atomic nuclei can cause the electrical current to be interrupted if the degradation is strong enough. And the point at which more atomic nuclei accumulate than the count can cause two tracks of conductive material that are physically very close to ending up touching and causing a short circuit. In both cases our electronic device will fail, so that anything we can do to avoid it is welcome.