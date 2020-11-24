Eleven, a tool to encrypt passwords and send them safely

Passwords as guardians of our information, should not be shared with anyone and less through services that do not guarantee security. However, in some cases we will have to do it and in that situation, it is best to promote best practices to avoid leaks. Therefore, we want to present you a service to encrypt the passwords you want to send to do so with total security.

His name is Once and under a very simple process you can send whoever you want a password or message, completely secure.

The way to encrypt your passwords to send them safely

The problem with sharing our passwords through messaging apps is that they will remain there, unless you delete the message later. Likewise, these chats are vulnerable to being seen by other people, which in terms of security, leaves much to be desired. In that sense, Once represents an easy, secure and very fast way to share passwords or messages in a secure way.

To achieve this, the service encrypts whatever it wants us to write in the text field it has available. Additionally, it allows us to define the time that the information will be available, before being eliminated. This makes it clear that the server does not store anything for a long time and that encryption will prevent anyone from intercepting and decrypting the message.

Using the service is extremely simple, first of all, go to the website and you will receive a text field. There you can write the message you want and the passwords you need to share. On the right side you will have a drop-down menu where you can define how long the information will be available. At the end, click on “Go” and immediately, a link will be generated.

Share this link with the recipient who, upon entering, will be able to view the information you send them. When the expiration time you defined expires, the data will be deleted. So you can share sensitive data with total security, without the risk of it falling into other hands.

To prove it, follow this link.

.