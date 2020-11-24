Tech NewsWeb tools

Eleven, a tool to encrypt passwords and send them safely

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 11 23 15 22 23.jpg
2020 11 23 15 22 23.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Eleven, a tool to encrypt passwords and send them safely

Brian Adam - 0
Passwords as guardians of our information, should not be shared with anyone and less through services that do not guarantee security. ...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp: what happens if you choose the ‘change number’ tool

Brian Adam - 0
Are you to use WhatsApp for all types of communication? Most of the people changed the traditional way of speaking, since they...
Read more
Tech News

Monitor Amazon Product Prices with Pricy

Brian Adam - 0
Even if we have a defined budget to buy something, it will always be much better to get it at the lowest...
Read more
Tech News

Password protect your photos on Android with Photok

Brian Adam - 0
Privacy is a factor that we must pay attention to especially on our mobile devices, where we store personal data. In...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Passwords as guardians of our information, should not be shared with anyone and less through services that do not guarantee security. However, in some cases we will have to do it and in that situation, it is best to promote best practices to avoid leaks. Therefore, we want to present you a service to encrypt the passwords you want to send to do so with total security.

His name is Once and under a very simple process you can send whoever you want a password or message, completely secure.

The way to encrypt your passwords to send them safely

Eleven main screen

The problem with sharing our passwords through messaging apps is that they will remain there, unless you delete the message later. Likewise, these chats are vulnerable to being seen by other people, which in terms of security, leaves much to be desired. In that sense, Once represents an easy, secure and very fast way to share passwords or messages in a secure way.

To achieve this, the service encrypts whatever it wants us to write in the text field it has available. Additionally, it allows us to define the time that the information will be available, before being eliminated. This makes it clear that the server does not store anything for a long time and that encryption will prevent anyone from intercepting and decrypting the message.

Using the service is extremely simple, first of all, go to the website and you will receive a text field. There you can write the message you want and the passwords you need to share. On the right side you will have a drop-down menu where you can define how long the information will be available. At the end, click on “Go” and immediately, a link will be generated.

Share this link with the recipient who, upon entering, will be able to view the information you send them. When the expiration time you defined expires, the data will be deleted. So you can share sensitive data with total security, without the risk of it falling into other hands.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

WhatsApp: what happens if you choose the ‘change number’ tool

Brian Adam - 0
Are you to use WhatsApp for all types of communication? Most of the people changed the traditional way of speaking, since they...
Read more
Tech News

Monitor Amazon Product Prices with Pricy

Brian Adam - 0
Even if we have a defined budget to buy something, it will always be much better to get it at the lowest...
Read more
Tech News

Password protect your photos on Android with Photok

Brian Adam - 0
Privacy is a factor that we must pay attention to especially on our mobile devices, where we store personal data. In...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©