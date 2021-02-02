Elon Musk: “a monkey is controlling a game with his mind thanks to Neuralink”

Tech News

Must Read

During his chat on ClubHouse, Elon Musk also discussed Neuralink, his startup that for years has been developing a neural interface to connect the brains of humans to a computer. The latest developments feature monkeys, who are able to play video games.

Musk in fact explained that i researchers implanted a chip in a monkey’s brain to allow him to play a video game with his mind. “He is a happy monkey“Tesla’s CEO joked, explaining that”the chip has been implanted in the skull with small cables and is practically invisible“.

The entrepreneur also wanted to reassure everyone that while experimenting his company followed all regulations provided and no harm was done to the animals: “we have the best monkey facilities in the world. We just want them to play mind-pong“he joked.

Elon Musk has once again revived his view that already today human beings are cyborgs due to their use and dependence on technology and devices such as smartphones and computers. The ultimate goal of Neuralink is precisely to eliminate intermediaries such as fingers and voice to allow people to control devices with their mind “.

