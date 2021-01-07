Elon Musk becomes the richest person in the world

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk has surpassed Jeff Bezos and becomes the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than 185 million dollars, according to the CNBC news portal.

Until recently, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos held this position. However, following the rally in Tesla’s stock price, the picture shifted to favor Musk.

How strange – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Before this news, Musk replied simply with two words: “How strange.”

A 4.8% rise in Tesla’s stock price made Musk the richest man in the world

As we discussed earlier, Musk surpassed Bezos as the richest man in the world. But what really gave him this “title” was the surge in his electric car company stock. Currently, the CEO of Tesla has a net worth of $ 188.5 billion. Surpassing the 184,500 million Bezos, 1,500 million more, to be more specific.

Tesla shares “were recently trading around” $ 790, “up 4% in Thursday’s trading.” Now, “the company’s market value has risen” to $ 737.6 billion.

The most surprising thing here is that Musk started 2020 with a net worth of $ 27 billion. As CNBC points out, it marks the fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history.

It is clear that 2020 has been the year in which the tycoon has made the most money. It is incredible, how in the middle of the crisis generated by COVID-19 it grew so fast.

During this period, the tycoon made his company the “most valuable”, surpassing “seven of the main traditional automakers in the world.” Among them, Toyota, Ford, Nissan, to name a few.

Now, the question that remains is, how long will he remain in this position?

