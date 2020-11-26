Elon Musk confirms that the compact Tesla is in development, what will it be like?

Tesla, as a good American car manufacturer, is one of those who likes their designs to look good. Large models that do not skimp on centimeters long and that perform wonderfully on those endless roads with thousands of kilometers that cross the country from side to side. But of course, Europe is completely different and many times customers opt for more compact models that serve them better in that urban environment with narrow streets that we have on our continent.

And for a long time, there has been speculation with the possibility that Tesla developed a vehicle much more compact than its Model S and X, above all, to truly compete in a market that has not yet exploded as they would like, with a car specially designed for the needs and tastes of a European user. And Elon Musk, as has become customary, has made it official that they are working on this smaller model than any other currently on sale.

Berlin will be the center of that project

The famous Berlin Gigafactory will be in charge of making that more compact and trimmed Tesla model a reality for a price that would be around $ 25,000, and that would follow the style of those that other brands have already had in the market for many years. The same place where the Americans will also begin to manufacture their new and more sophisticated batteries for the cars of the coming years, which promise greater energy efficiency and autonomy.

In an interview by Elon Musk himself about his plans for that factory in Berlin, came to reveal that in Europe it would make sense to develop “a compact car, maybe a hatchback or something. Something that responds to ‘what do most people want?’ […] In the US, cars tend to be larger for reasons of personal taste and in Europe they tend to be smaller. If you are trying to park in dense urban environments, it is important to have a car that will fit in tight parking spaces. “

Although there are clearly plans to tailor the Tesla offering to the tastes of European consumers, the Australian did not venture to give dates on a possible launch of this new EV that would complete its range of different Models, pickups such as the famous Cybertruck and, in the future, the Semi truck. We will see anyway how many years we have to wait until we see this new car on the market.

