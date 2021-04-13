Elon Musk declares himself “Emperor of Mars” through Twitter

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

This Monday, April 12, tycoon Elon Musk has programmed himself “Emperor of Mars.” This, at least for his followers on Twitter, who had the opportunity to read this new and particular addition to the biography of his official account.

Weeks ago, Musk had already managed to get everyone’s attention by calling himself Tesla’s “TechnoKing”. But, now, he has gone even further and declared himself the ruler of the great red planet that, until now, no human has managed to step on.

Elon Musk, Emperor of Mars

With this new addition, this would be the second noble title that the owner of SpaceX and Tesla would confer in less than a month. Previously, his Twitter bio would crown him the tech king of his auto company. Now, its scope goes much further.

The new biography of Elon Musk on Twitter he presents it to the world as: “Technological King of Tesla. [y] Emperor of Mars “. At this point, we can only wonder what the next conquest will be in the apparent virtual crusade carried out by the first – and for now only – member of technological royalty.

The Musk effect

By now, we are all used to the tycoon making shocking statements. But, despite this, he still maintains the ability to incite controversy and discussion arising from his statements.

As if his new titles of technological nobility weren’t enough, in recent weeks Musk has also been the center of attention on Twitter for topics of various seriousness.

On the one hand, it was officially agreed that Musk, and the Tesla company, should receive sanctions for an altercation they had with the workers’ unions in 2018. On the other hand, it unleashed a wave of tweets on the platform in which it was he was discussing the possible existence of alien life or not, all because he posted a meme in which he made reference to it.

Read also:

Elon Musk is officially Tesla’s “Technoking”

.