web
Tech News

Elon Musk declares himself “Emperor of Mars” through Twitter

musk emperador marte.png
musk emperador marte.png

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

This Monday, April 12, tycoon Elon Musk has programmed himself “Emperor of Mars.” This, at least for his followers on Twitter, who had the opportunity to read this new and particular addition to the biography of his official account.

Weeks ago, Musk had already managed to get everyone’s attention by calling himself Tesla’s “TechnoKing”. But, now, he has gone even further and declared himself the ruler of the great red planet that, until now, no human has managed to step on.

Elon Musk, Emperor of Mars

With this new addition, this would be the second noble title that the owner of SpaceX and Tesla would confer in less than a month. Previously, his Twitter bio would crown him the tech king of his auto company. Now, its scope goes much further.

Tweet that reads Elon Musk

The new biography of Elon Musk on Twitter he presents it to the world as: “Technological King of Tesla. [y] Emperor of Mars “. At this point, we can only wonder what the next conquest will be in the apparent virtual crusade carried out by the first – and for now only – member of technological royalty.

The Musk effect

By now, we are all used to the tycoon making shocking statements. But, despite this, he still maintains the ability to incite controversy and discussion arising from his statements.

As if his new titles of technological nobility weren’t enough, in recent weeks Musk has also been the center of attention on Twitter for topics of various seriousness.

On the one hand, it was officially agreed that Musk, and the Tesla company, should receive sanctions for an altercation they had with the workers’ unions in 2018. On the other hand, it unleashed a wave of tweets on the platform in which it was he was discussing the possible existence of alien life or not, all because he posted a meme in which he made reference to it.

Read also:

Elon Musk is officially Tesla’s “Technoking”

.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

With these steps you will improve the WiFi connection and save battery on your Xiaomi

Xiaomi devices have become very popular thanks to their excellent balance between price and quality. These teams have technical characteristics that...
Read more
Tech News

Fitbit launches its new smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 3: look at its features and price

The company Fitbit launched in Peru its new sports smartwatch that is capable of not only monitoring your physical activity, but also your...
Read more
Tech News

Microsoft acquires Nuance to strengthen its healthcare services from the cloud

Microsoft today takes an important step in its interest to increase its offering of cloud services focused on the healthcare industry with the purchase...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.