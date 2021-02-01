Elon Musk goes to Clubhouse to talk about Robinhood and Gamestop

- Advertisement -

In these days there is practically nothing else in the tech world than the new social network Clubhouse, a virtual place accessible by invitation only where users can only use audio messages. Well, even Elon Musk tried to use the platform.

In particular, according to what was reported by TechCrunch, the atypical entrepreneur made his debut on Clubhouse speaking of the most varied topics, from the desire to colonize Mars to cryptocurrencies, passing through the issue involving Robinhood and GameStop. In short, the CEO of SpaceX has “let himself go” a little bit about everything, generating a high interest from the users of the social network. Eventually Musk even ended up interviewing Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. Apparently, more than 5,000 people have managed to enter the room created by the atypical entrepreneur on Clubhouse. This is likely a record for the platform, as it is still available by invitation only.

As for what emerged from Musk’s room, there is a lot of interesting information. Obviously the “highlight” is represented byinterview with Robinhood CEO, who said his company simply had to comply with current regulations. In any case, surely Musk’s landing on Clubhouse will only increase the popularity of the social network.

If you want to hear what SpaceX CEO said, YouTuber Meet Kevin has uploaded everything to the Google platform.