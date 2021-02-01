Tech News

Elon Musk goes to Clubhouse to talk about Robinhood and Gamestop

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

In these days there is practically nothing else in the tech world than the new social network Clubhouse, a virtual place accessible by invitation only where users can only use audio messages. Well, even Elon Musk tried to use the platform.

In particular, according to what was reported by TechCrunch, the atypical entrepreneur made his debut on Clubhouse speaking of the most varied topics, from the desire to colonize Mars to cryptocurrencies, passing through the issue involving Robinhood and GameStop. In short, the CEO of SpaceX has “let himself go” a little bit about everything, generating a high interest from the users of the social network. Eventually Musk even ended up interviewing Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev. Apparently, more than 5,000 people have managed to enter the room created by the atypical entrepreneur on Clubhouse. This is likely a record for the platform, as it is still available by invitation only.

As for what emerged from Musk’s room, there is a lot of interesting information. Obviously the “highlight” is represented byinterview with Robinhood CEO, who said his company simply had to comply with current regulations. In any case, surely Musk’s landing on Clubhouse will only increase the popularity of the social network.

If you want to hear what SpaceX CEO said, YouTuber Meet Kevin has uploaded everything to the Google platform.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

Apple releases iOS 14.5 for developers: unlock with faceplate and PS5 controller

Brian Adam - 0
After releasing iOS 14.4 also in Italy just a few days ago, it is already time to negotiate a new update for the iPhone...
Read more
Tech News

This you should do if your WhatsApp account is hacked

Brian Adam - 0
Have you been hacked WhatsApp? The app continues to be one of the most downloaded by many. Its platform, which is quite...
Read more
Tech News

The secret of dark matter is the existence of a fifth dimension

Brian Adam - 0
The Standard Model contains all the knowledge of Physics accepted and widely verified by the scientific community. However, there are many phenomena that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©