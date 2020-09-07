Tech News

Elon Musk has been heavily criticized for testing Neuralink on pigs

By Brian Adam
Elon Musk has been heavily criticized for testing Neuralink on pigs

We recently witnessed the official presentation of Neuralink, where the chip designed to connect the human brain and artificial intelligence together. The presentation showed three pigs, Joyce, Dorothy, and Gertrude, used to showcase Neuralink’s features.

For this reason the presentation infuriated PETA (Acronym for “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals”). “PETA challenges Elon Musk to act like a pioneer and implant the Neuralink chip in his brain“, the president of the non-profit organization Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. He also blamed Musk of “exploit intelligent and sensitive pigs who have not volunteered for surgery“and that these creatures”they should be left out of these types of projects“.

Musk, for his part, did not mince words during the event, speaking very highly of pigs as research subjects precisely because they have higher brain functions comparable to those of humans than small mammals such as mice. “Pigs are actually quite similar to people“Tesla CEO said during the demonstration.

Musk has the brains and the ability to use technology, why not show them some respect and try this device on himself“continued Newkirk in his statement.”He knew there would be a backlash against his use of pigs“. Of course Joyce, Dorothy and Gertrude they are all fine and no animals seem to have been “mistreated” during the experiment (even to the subject whose chip they removed).

In short, Newkirk’s could be a criticism shared by many and criticized by as many. Although nowadays it is avoided whenever possible, animal testing is the only highly functional method which allows us to experiment and test medical and technological advances. In the future there will certainly be alternatives (which experts are already working on), but to arrive at these results the experts had to use tons of data from previous animal experiments.

