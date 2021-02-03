Elon Musk has not yet returned to Twitter: users are wondering why

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk has made Twitter his “favorite” social network for some time now. The SpaceX CEO is in fact used to using the platform created by Jack Dorsey to publish the most varied messages, serious or not. However, now Musk took a break from the iconic social network.

In fact, as we have already let you know on these pages, this morning the atypical entrepreneur published a tweet as simple as it is unexpected: “(I’ll put it, ed) off Twitter for a while“In short, for an unspecified period of time Musk will not appear on Twitter. Many expected that the CEO of SpaceX would return immediately, but in reality, almost 12 hours have already passed since the tweet. This time, therefore, it seems that Musk wants really take a break.

In the past, the CEO of SpaceX had shown a certain “love” for Twitter, so much so that he used it often and returned as soon as possible to the twitter platform. It is therefore useless to say that an absence of this kind leaves room for many doubts by users. In fact, just take a look at the comments to realize that there are not a few who wonder if Musk was “forced” to make this decision.

There are those who refer to GameStop question, given what happened only a few days ago. Others refer to Musk’s recent appearance on Clubhouse. Also of note is the fact that Musk was lately looking for a social media manager to “defend himself” from haters and trolls. In short, there are many rumors circulating online in these hours and this time it does not seem that the CEO of SpaceX will return soon, as has happened in the past.