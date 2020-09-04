Elon Musk on the first settlers of Mars: “They will die, but in a glorious way!”

We are now used to effective phrases and “jokes” that the good Elon Musk makes during interviews and official statements. He recently claimed that the first people on Mars will have high chances of dying, but that won’t make it serious.

The South African tycoon explained that the next manned missions to Mars have been designed – at least for now – as gods one-way travel and that therefore the next Martian colonists will be forced to embrace the Red Planet as the place of their burial. Still, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla finally wanted to add that this must not be a bad thing at all: “If it works, swill bring something glorious! We will see terrestrials land on Mars and age there and spend the rest of their lives, for the sake of science.“.

At this point, the words and intentions of Musk: like all human beings, the colonists of Mars will be destined to perish, but thanks to the technologies and equipment that will be installed on the red planet, they will be able to enjoy a certain long life and well-being (within the limits of the foreseeable), sacrificing himself for a greater good. It is no coincidence that one of the most ambitious and “science fiction” projects that Musk has proposed over the years is precisely the creation of Martian bases and then – in an even more mystical future – of Martian cities supplied by a thousand spaceships at a time every two years. SpaceX’s job is to make life as easy as possible for future “Martians”.

The whole project hides some pitfalls really hard to deal with. It will be a tough path that will require the best that human intelligence has to offer. Going on a journey of almost two years in space and then being catapulted to an equally adverse planet will probably require sacrifices: whether they are human or not, anticipated or unexpected, they will in any case be of inestimable value to enrich the knowledge of our cosmic neighborhood.

It will touch us wait at least 2050 to find out, but by then it seems useless to bandage your head before actually breaking it: there are important events, such as the upcoming Artemis missions, which require all our attention; let Elon Musk worry about us, although it seems that nothing can bother him.