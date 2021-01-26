Elon Musk seeks a social media manager to protect himself from haters attacks

- Advertisement -

Eventually, Elon Musk also had to give up. Indeed, the South African entrepreneur is looking for a social media manager who will have to protect it from “escalating attacks” carried out by haters and trolls on various platforms.

In the job ad one speaks explicitly of a “customer service specialist” who will have the difficult task of “resolve or take complaints to superiors through appropriate channels and address escalation of social media attacks directed at the CEO with critical thinking“.

Since Musk’s social profiles are among the most followed on the web, as well as most targeted, the task will not be easy. Tesla’s social media manager, however, will also have to smooth out or respond to attacks that might come from competitors of the electric vehicle manufacturer. In short, he must be a 360 ° social profile manager.

The ideal candidate must have at least one year of experience in a call center, as well as familiarity with Windows and the Microsoft Office suite. It is also required to “thinking outside the box and taking initiatives, as well as knowing how to adapt quickly to changes“.

Recently, also through his Twitter account, Elon Musk announced that he will donate $ 100 million to anyone who will be able to create a new technology for the environment. Musk’s relationship with Twitter has also been the subject of a lawsuit with the SEC, after the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla threatened to pull his company off the stock exchange.