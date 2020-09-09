CommunityTech NewsReviews

Elon Musk surpasses Mark Zuckerberg: he is the third richest in the world

By Brian Adam
Elon Musk surpasses Mark Zuckerberg: he is the third richest in the worldMark Zuckerberg’s third place in Bloomberg’s ranking of the richest men in the world did not last long. As reported by the popular news agency, in fact, the Facebook’s number one was overtaken by Elon Musk, which thanks to the peak reached by Tesla shares has increased its net worth.

In particular, Musk now owns $ 115.4 billion in wealth, but what is exceptional, as well as a source of reflection, is the increase it registered in this 2020, when it earned 87.8 billion dollars. Driving this real boost, as the British would say, are the shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer that are going through a flourishing period after some turbulence recorded in 2019. Yesterday the Tesla’s share price stood at $ 498.3 billion, with an increase of 12.5% ​​compared to the previous closing.

Despite this, however, the wealth of Musk and Zuckerberg is far from that of the top two: Bill Gates is in fact in second place with an estimated net worth of 125 billion dollars, while Jeff Bezos is at $ 202 billion.

Musk has recently returned to the fore with the practical demonstration of Neuralink, the graphical interface capable of connecting the brain to a PC.

