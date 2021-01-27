Tech News

Elon Musk to his Twitter followers: invest in Gamestop shares

By Brian Adam
As the search for a social media manager continues, Elon Musk continues to dispense advice to his followers. Notably, a tweet posted last night is intertwined with the Gamestop store chain.

Musk, as we show in the tweet at the bottom, indirectly advised his followers to invest in Gamestop shares, which in recent times have seen significant growth in value on the stock market.

According to the analyzes carried out by some experts, the Price of a single Gamestop stock has grown by 451% in recent times and at the time of this writing it is trading at $ 147.98.

The reasons would be to be found in the phenomenon of the so-called “Reddit Army” which, as the name suggests, featured a Reddit group that started a series of operations in sequence. In fact, Musk mentions the WallStreetBets group in the tweet. According to many, however, this incredible increase in the value of the stock will coincide with a foreseeable collapse, and in fact some have compared the phenomenon to that of cryptocurrencies which are famous for their high price volatility.

Gamestop has been going through a serious crisis for some years and had already announced the closure of 200 stores at the end of 2019. Who knows that this rally on the stock market may not allow the chain to recover.

