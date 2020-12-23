Elon Musk tried to sell Tesla to Apple but Tim Cook wasn’t interested

- Advertisement -

Recently, Elon Musk, CEO of Apple, commented on the recent news that Apple has not abandoned its electric car program and is continuing with its plans to build an autonomous vehicle. In his comment, Musk explained that in “the days “Darker” of the Model 3’s production scale, Tim Cook approached him with the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla. Musk says Cook refused to agree to the meeting, meaning he was not interested in a potential purchase. Musk’s tweet does not clarify when that request occurred, although given the information on the production of Tesla’s Model 3, it is likely that it occurred between 2017 and 2019. As for Musk’s proposed sale price, one-tenth of the current capitalization Tesla’s stock market is about $ 60 billion, which is not far behind the company’s public value last year, before it hit stratospheric heights in recent months.