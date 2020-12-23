Elon Musk tried to sell Tesla to Apple for a tenth of its current value

- Advertisement -

After the news that Apple is working on its own autonomous car and that it could start producing them by 2024, the reactions were immediate. One of the most prominent comes from Elon Musk. The businessman claims that he tried sell Tesla to Apple for a tenth of its current value. However, Tim Cook refused to meet him.

Back then, Musk thought about selling Tesla to Apple for roughly $ 61 billion (€ 50 billion). Why? The automaker faced the toughest days in developing the Model 3.

During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

The Model 3 is the cheapest car ever offered by Tesla, which it put up for sale in 2017. Musk labels the development of this car as difficult, because he had been working on it since 2006. A period of many stumbles. To the point of thinking about selling, as we already mentioned.

When did Musk make this offer? In the tweet it does not say so, but judging by the release date of the model 3 it could have been between 2016 and 2019. What do you think?

Tesla also wrote about Apple Car batteries

The report on Apple and the development of electric cars details the implementation of single cell batteries. It uses “iron phosphate technology (LFP)”, which causes them to overheat less than traditional batteries. A particularity that Musk has criticized. In fact, he expressed the following:

“Strange, if it’s true. Tesla already uses iron phosphate for mid-range cars made at our Shanghai factory. A single cell is electrochemically impossible, as the maximum voltage is ~ 100X too low. Perhaps they were referring to cells linked together, like our structural battery?

As you can see, the news about Apple and its Project Titan had an impact. Especially the CEO of Tesla. Could it be that Musk sees Apple as a possible threat? Will Cook regret refusing to speak with Musk? These are some of the questions that remain.

