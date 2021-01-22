Tech News

Elon Musk will donate $ 100 million to anyone who creates a new technology for the environment

By Brian Adam
0
0
Elon Musk will donate $ 100 million to anyone who creates a new technology for the environment
Elon Musk Will Donate $ 100 Million To Anyone Who

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Elon Musk will donate $ 100 million to anyone who creates a new technology for the environment

Elon Musk is always looking for technological innovations that allow the development of new tools for a better future, also in the environmental field. His latest announcement even includes a donation of 100 million dollars as a prize for the development of a functioning carbon dioxide capture system.

It was Tesla’s CEO himself who had spread this message via Twitter, a social network where he is particularly active among memes – such as the latest “domino effect” and “used Signal” posted after the riots on Capitol Hill – and small teasers of the news of his brands.

The message is very clear and you can read it in full at the bottom of the article, but it does not reveal anything else besides the monstrous figure in question. Details on Elon Musk’s upcoming carbon capture competition have not been released, but should arrive “next week”.

This isn’t the first time a company has sought public help to develop carbon capture technology to use in their factories for slow down the rate of climate change Man-Induced: In 2018, X-Prize awarded five teams a share of the grand prize of $ 20 million, but that’s a fifth of the funding offered by the South African tycoon. It will undoubtedly be interesting to see how many people intend to participate in this competition, but above all what the final project will be and how much it can contribute to the reduction of emissions.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk continues to think about Mars: according to him, the future settlers of the Red Giant will use a cryptocurrency called “Marscoin” to conclude every agreement on the planet.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

103 Google Play offers: free apps for a limited time and many more discounts to download

Brian Adam - 0
The week is coming to an end, it is also time to dive into the Google Play store in search of the...
Read more
Tech News

Cisco warns of vulnerabilities in SD-WAN software

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pixabay Cisco warns to your users about vulnerabilities in SD-WAN software. In addition, it urges to carry out the respective updates...
Read more
Tech News

Honor announces the new View40, the first smartphone of the post-Huawei era

Brian Adam - 0
A few months after the sale of Honor by Huawei, the Chinese company announced the new View40, the first smartphone of the post-Huawei era,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©