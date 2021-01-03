Elza Browser, a companion browser focused on privacy

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Privacy on the internet is a very important factor for the integrity of our data and web traffic. However, considering that Chrome is the most used browser worldwide, we could say that it is something that does not pay all the necessary attention. However, alternatives continue to emerge that seek to protect our internet browsing. We have an example of this in the browser that we will present below, focused on privacy.

Her name is Elza Browser and her mission is to become our go-to tool when we need to navigate the web safely.

Get the privacy you need from a browser

While Chrome is a fast browser powered by Google services that make many things easier, in terms of privacy it could leave much to be desired. We may not need to protect our internet traffic 100% of the time. However, when completely private browsing is necessary, instead of opting for Chrome’s incognito mode, we could give Elza Browser a try.

It is a browser in incognito mode by default, with the possibility of activating Tor Mode. In this way, your traffic and data will be managed through layers that will ensure a safe and private browsing experience.

Elza Browser is an open source browser, something that provides much more confidence in its operation. In addition, it does not incorporate any type of tracker without an option to track our usage habits, unlike almost all browsers on the market. The design of the application is minimalist, very simple, but functional and friendly.

You can use Elza Browser immediately after its execution and your privacy will be kept safe. If you need a little more security in this regard, you can count on Tor Mode, which should be noted, it is activated and works quite quickly. This browser is not intended to replace the ones we normally use, but rather seeks to become a complementary browser for those moments that warrant total privacy.

To obtain it, we need to receive an invitation and for this you will have to enter your email on the website. So, if you want to try it on Windows, Mac or Linux, follow this link.

.