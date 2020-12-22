Emma Coronel reappeared on Instagram dressed as a wedding: the photos of “Chapo” Guzmán’s wife that surprised

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After five months, Emma Coronel was finally active again on her Instagram account and he did it through an image that surprised, well the wife of the drug trafficker Joaquín el “Chapo” Guzmán appeared dressed as a bride.

On the afternoon of this Monday, December 21, the model and influencer made just her fifth publication on the social network, where she has more than 400 thousand followers.

To the surprise of her fans, Emma shared an image in which she posed with a wedding dress designed by Benito Santos.

Of course, Coronel was not announcing a new wedding but rather showed part of his work for an advertising campaign.

The model and influencer was chosen by the Lumaran Salón for its 2021 bridal hair and makeup campaign.

In the official Instagram account of the salon, located in Culiacán, Sinaloa, three photographs of Coronel wearing the spectacular Benito Santos dress were published (as it will be remembered, the designer created the famous red dress with which Ximena Navarrete was crowned in Miss Universe in 2010).

Coronel reacted to one of the salon posts and wrote: “I felt dreamy.”

The model had already appeared in photos related to that salon in May and July, so you can see that she likes to go to that place when she requires some special makeup.

The return of Emma to the network caused some surprise, since since July – when it was her birthday – she had not made new publications.

In his social network he only has five photographs, although on other occasions he has appeared in other people’s accounts, as happened last November.

On that occasion, she underwent a look change, as she decided to change the color of her hair to a blonde tone.

The result of Emma’s visit to the beauty salon was shared on the Spicy Girl 2 Instagram account.

During the trial of “Chapo” Guzmán in New York, Emma Coronel gained great notoriety and was one of the most followed figures in the hearings.

From then on, his popularity rose and his Instagram account was filled with thousands of followers. In this space he even shared, in February 2019, a message dedicated to Chapo: “Everything that was said in the trial about Joaquín, good and bad, for me does not change in any way the way I think about him since I have years of knowing him and sharing with him and those years make it more than clear to me who he is and that nobody changes my mind. Excellent father, friend, brother, son, partner. I’m talking about years of living with him. They can’t sell me another version of Joaquín And even though we haven’t had contact for a long time, my husband knows how much I love him and He always counted, counts and will count on me“, wrote.

But at one point, Emma decided to delete all her photographs and it was until January 26 of this year that she returned to the social network by sharing a photograph that was taken of her in the middle of a snowy landscape.

Coronel did not specify the location, but apparently he was enjoying a vacation at a ski resort.

Emma Coronel’s popularity on Instagram has resulted in the fact that brands and companies send her gifts.

She supports such brands by promoting their content in short videos that appear on their Instagram stories and that go viral in no time.

|