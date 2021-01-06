Entertainment

Emma Stone, pregnant with her first child

Emma Stone, 32, is expecting her first child. The Oscar winner, very jealous of her privacy, has not spoken publicly on the subject but the latest photographs of the actress show her advanced pregnancy.

In September it was learned that she had married “Saturday Night Live” screenwriter Dave McCary in an intimate ceremony, after three years of relationship.

The couple went public with their engagement in December 2019. On McCary’s Instagram account (she does not have social networks) they were shown together and she she displayed the large diamond ring he had given her.

However, the date on which the wedding was set did not materialize, since it was scheduled for mid-March, the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, so they had to postpone it. Months later, the American media confirmed that they had married in a marriage for few people.

Emma-Stone with Dave-McCary (Grosby)

Stone is one of the highest paid actresses in the world. For four years, between 2011 and 2015, she dated fellow actor Andrew Garfield, whom she met on the set of “Spiderman.” A year later, in late 2016, he met Dave McCary when he participated in the show he works for. However, they didn’t start dating until a year later.

In these years of relationship they have been seen walking around New York and at basketball games. They are rarely shown at public industry events or awards.

The actress secretly married screenwriter Dave McCary in September 2020 (The Grosby Group)

The popular show “Saturday Night Live” has become a place where many Hollywood stars have found love. It is the case of Scarlett Johansson who met comedian Colin Jost, whom she also married in the middle of the pandemic, and for a year Ben Affleck dated his producer, Lindsay Shookus.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis met when he was part of the cast of the NBC show. “Saturday Night Live is where all love is born”, Wilde recounted in an interview with famous radio host Howard Stern. Now this last couple is no longer together. After several relationships and two children in common, the actors ended their relationship last November. Wilde is now dating British singer Harry Styles, 26.

